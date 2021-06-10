 
checkAd

MEMEX Adds Financing Option to Shorten the Sales Cycle and Drive Adoption of MERLIN

Autor: Accesswire
10.06.2021, 13:30  |  77   |   |   

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Memex Inc.("MEMEX" or the "Company") (TSXV:OEE), a leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) manufacturing productivity software has recently added financing as an option for those customers who …

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Memex Inc.("MEMEX" or the "Company") (TSXV:OEE), a leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) manufacturing productivity software has recently added financing as an option for those customers who prefer not to lay out the full cost of deploying MERLIN up front but still desire a perpetual license versus an ongoing subscription as their means of acquisition. This should allow managers and executive teams to make the financing decision more easily around deploying MEMEX's flagship software for machine monitoring and driving operating efficiencies across all aspects of their manufacturing operation(s).

"MEMEX has cultivated two equipment finance partnerships - one in the United States and the second in Canada - to provide a new finance alternative for customers wanting to adopt MERLIN Tempus," said David McPhail, MEMEX President and CEO. "Now, in addition to an up-front acquisition or ongoing subscription arrangement, our financing partners can put our customers in the same cash flow position as an OpEx commitment, all while maintaining their working capital balances and removing possible capital expenditure constraints, providing the security of a non-expiring right to use our product."

"Typically, the financed monthly cost of a MERLIN Tempus deployment is less expensive than a Software as a Service (SaaS) product offered by our competitors. With the MEMEX financing option, our customer owns any hardware provided as well as the lifetime right to use our product at the end of their finance term. Although MEMEX is capable of deployment of either a perpetual license or ongoing subscription (SaaS equivalent) model, so far, we have seen a greater preference for the perpetual license model."

"Since partnering two months ago with Intech Funding Corp ("Intech") (for US customers), they have helped one new customer to secure their USD$188 thousand project (approximately CAD $225 thousand). Although we have not completed an arrangement with our new Canadian partner Grenke, we are pursuing opportunities. Both Intech and Grenke offer very competitive rates relative to traditional financing alternatives, with the understanding of and willingness to fund our product offerings."

About MERLIN:

MERLIN Tempus is a web-based software platform that delivers real-time, tangible increases in manufacturing productivity by enabling users to accomplish their data-driven digital transformation and continuous improvement initiatives and lean / six-sigma focused strategies. By providing users with day-to-day operational visibility and production statistics including Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), as well as many other critical operational metrics, implementing MERLIN leads MEMEX customers to the achievement of sustainable operational excellence.

Seite 1 von 3
Memex Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MEMEX Adds Financing Option to Shorten the Sales Cycle and Drive Adoption of MERLIN BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Memex Inc.("MEMEX" or the "Company") (TSXV:OEE), a leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) manufacturing productivity software has recently added financing as an option for those customers who …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Resources Corporation Announces Closing of $30.1 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Lakeland Industries, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results
Fortitude Gold’s East Camp Douglas Returns 17.92 Meters Of 1.29 G/T Gold Under Lithocap
Infobird Co., Ltd. Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option in ...
Caduceus Corp Announces Additional Settlement of Debt and Write-Off of $2,470,954 in Liabilities
Lithoquest Announces Increase in Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement to up to $1.5 ...
Network-1 Extends its Share Repurchase Program
Gold Mountain Provides Construction Update
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Issue of Warrants and Issue of Equity
1st Security Bank of Washington and its Holding Company, FS Bancorp, Inc., Announce $20.00 per hour ...
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Director Resignation
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.05.21
Memex Inc. Reports Q2-2021 Results; Anticipate achieving profitability for fiscal 2021