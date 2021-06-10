MEMEX Adds Financing Option to Shorten the Sales Cycle and Drive Adoption of MERLIN

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Memex Inc.("MEMEX" or the "Company") (TSXV:OEE), a leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) manufacturing productivity software has recently added financing as an option for those customers who …

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Memex Inc.("MEMEX" or the "Company") (TSXV:OEE), a leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) manufacturing productivity software has recently added financing as an option for those customers who prefer not to lay out the full cost of deploying MERLIN up front but still desire a perpetual license versus an ongoing subscription as their means of acquisition. This should allow managers and executive teams to make the financing decision more easily around deploying MEMEX's flagship software for machine monitoring and driving operating efficiencies across all aspects of their manufacturing operation(s). "MEMEX has cultivated two equipment finance partnerships - one in the United States and the second in Canada - to provide a new finance alternative for customers wanting to adopt MERLIN Tempus," said David McPhail, MEMEX President and CEO. "Now, in addition to an up-front acquisition or ongoing subscription arrangement, our financing partners can put our customers in the same cash flow position as an OpEx commitment, all while maintaining their working capital balances and removing possible capital expenditure constraints, providing the security of a non-expiring right to use our product."