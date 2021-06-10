 
checkAd

Military Vehicle Electrification Market worth $17.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 13:30  |  54   |   |   

CHICAGO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Military Vehicle Electrification Market by technology (Hybrid and fully electric), by system (power generation, Cooling system, energy storage, traction drive system and power conversion) by platform, by operation and by region - Forecast to 2030", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is estimated to be valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2020. It is projected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 13.0% and USD 17.6 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.4% in terms of value. The increasing number of procurement of new vehicles are also boosting the market growth. Hybrid and fully electric vehicles offer alternatives to power solutions. These solutions enable as an external source for power generation in the vehicles. The Military Vehicle Electrification market is developing further as the concept of alternative sources such as batteries and fuel cells. This requires a strong partnership between governments and private players which is expected to be witnessed during the forecast period. The new emerging security scenarios across the globe are trans-national in nature and warrant a unified approach among nations. Industries having a global presence and undergoing partnerships with local and international military vehicle industry participants and governments are expected to benefit in this highly competitive business environment. Companies wanting to grow in this market must be able to track the various trends with respect to the threats and technologies needed to tackle these, and also provide complete solutions, which include the services and equipment for Military Vehicle Electrification.

Marketsandmarkets Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=55451533

The Military Vehicle Electrification market is being driven by the rising demand for autonomous military vehicles and increasing oil prices and emission regulations. Various The military sector has traditionally been ahead in the development of Autonomous Vehicle (AV) technology and has been experimenting for decades. The key driver for AV technology from a military perspective has always been the safety of troops. By preventing troops from entering high-risk environments and having robots or autonomous vehicles carry out tasks such as resupply or reconnaissance help reduce the number of casualties. Governments are spending millions of dollars to equip their fleet with hybrid and electric Military Vehicles.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Military Vehicle Electrification Market worth $17.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Military Vehicle Electrification Market by technology (Hybrid and fully electric), by system (power generation, Cooling system, energy storage, traction drive system …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zeus Industrial Products to Integrate Catheter-Based Contract Manufacturer CathX Medical
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Takeda introduces the In Their Shoes experience to the Middle East in support of the IBD patient ...
Planful Debuts "Predict: Signals," a Native AI and ML Anomaly Detection Technology for FP&A
Investment in Israeli Innovation Companies Hits $10.5 Billion, Shattering 2020 Record in Under Six ...
Peijia Medical Partners with inQB8 for US Incubator and Transcatheter Tricuspid Replacement (TTVR) ...
Hello Pal Comments on Market Activity at the Request of IIROC
Saudi Arabia Pharma Logistics Market is expected to reach about USD 900 Million by the year ending 2025: Ken Research
Smarkets raises Series B funding round to supercharge international and domestic growth
The Family of Jean-Michel Basquiat Will Present Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure A Personal and Immersive Exhibition Featuring Many Never Before Seen Works and ...
Titel
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Tukatech Releases New Products for Demand Manufacturing, Micro-Factories and Made to Order
Officials from SCO members, observer states and dialogue partners hold discussion on promoting ...
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
VeChain, Together With DNV, Enables Renji Hospital To Launch The World's First Blockchain-based IVF ...
170-Year-Old SINGER Brand Continues to Innovate the Art of Sewing
The Moroccan Digital Development Agency and GrowIN Portugal Launch an Initiative to Support ...
Titel
6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
PoS terminal manufacturer BBPOS to use Panthronics' high-performance NFC controller in next ...
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Huma raises $130 million financing to scale its digital health platform for better care and ...
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Pre-sale of the official cryptocurrency of the MMA promotion AMC Fight Nights has begun
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus