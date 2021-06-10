 
Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 09/06/2021 is €154.74

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")
Malta, 10.06.2021

Last week, Cryptology announced it would be committing USD 100 million to invest globally in crypto-related venture funds over the next 24 months

 

Malta, 10.06.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European investment firm for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of €154.74. The stock closed yesterday at €144.00, roughly 7.0% below NAV.

Last week, Cryptology announced it would be allocating $100 million to invest in crypto venture funds over the next two years. The move positions Cryptology's tradable shares not only as an easy access point to crypto's most successful ventures, such as Block.one and Northern Data, but its most successful investors in the near future as well.

Patrick Lowry, CEO of Cryptology, says "Cryptology is broadening its investment scope outside of just blockchain companies and into crypto assets and crypto venture funds as well. We view this not only as a diversification tool, but as a means to expand our dealflow capabilities by collaborating with the managers of the funds we invest in."

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing. The ticker symbol for Cryptology was recently changed from 4UD to CAP.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology is a leading European crypto asset and blockchain-related business model investment company. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com


