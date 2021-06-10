 
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 29 / 2021) with Siemens Energy

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 29 / 2021) with Siemens Energy

10-June-2021

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 29 / 2021) with Siemens Energy

Stuttgart, Germany, 10 June 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract with Siemens Energy.

Stephan Streck, Program Manager at Siemens Energy: "For our projects in plant construction, we need special software that supports us and our project partners from quotation calculation to construction inspection. We have been able to gain experience with RIB's iTWO 4.0 platform in recent years, which helps us in this regard. We are therefore expanding our existing iTWO 4.0 contingent in order to support even more projects in the solutions business with it in the future."

Erik von Stebut, Managing Director of RIB in Germany: "We are very pleased that in the future even more users of Siemens Energy will handle their projects with iTWO 4.0. This contract extension with one of the world's leading technology groups demonstrates the success and high acceptance of our iTWO 4.0 collaboration platform, which particularly plays to its strengths in high integration and scalability. We will continue to support Siemens Energy as an innovative partner in its digitization strategy in the best possible way."

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in the building and construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in the construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century.


