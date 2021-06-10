AstroNova Reports Fiscal First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

“Revenue was generally in line with our expectations in the first quarter compared with last year, as top-line growth in the Product Identification segment partly offset Aerospace industry-related weakness in the Test & Measurement segment due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and continued weakness in 737 MAX-related shipments,” said Gregory A. Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer of AstroNova. “Bookings came in ahead of last year’s level, with Product Identification posting a new record and our Aerospace bookings increasing 45% sequentially to mark the first positive book-to-bill ratio since fiscal 2020. We continued to carefully manage expenses in the quarter, which allowed us to maintain profitability and improve overall margins despite lower revenue.

“Q1 marked another strong quarter for the T3-OPX, our wide-format durable direct-to-package printing system, which continues to exceed expectations,” Woods said. “Our Product Identification segment had solid results, particularly in Europe, reflecting our recent sales reorganization in the EMEA region.”

Q1 FY 2022 Operating Segment Results

Product Identification segment revenue was $23.1 million, compared with $22.4 million in the prior-year period. Segment operating income was $2.7 million, or 11.8% of revenue, compared with $3.1 million, or 14.1% of revenue, in the prior year, primarily due to higher operating costs.

Test & Measurement segment revenue was $6.0 million, compared with $8.5 million in the same period of fiscal 2021. The decrease reflected lower aerospace printer sales associated with COVID-19 and the 737 MAX impact. The Test & Measurement segment recorded an operating profit of $0.4 million, or 5.9% of revenue, compared with segment operating loss of $0.2 million, or negative 1.8% of revenue, in the comparable period of fiscal 2021, reflecting lower manufacturing costs and operating expense.

Hardware revenue was $7.6 million in the fiscal 2022 first quarter, compared with $8.9 million in the prior-year period, as lower Aerospace shipments in the Test & Measurement segment more than offset growth in Product Identification. Supplies revenue was $18.2 million versus $19.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2021. In fiscal 2021, demand for Aerospace supplies was strong in early Q1, while Product Identification supplies picked up later in the quarter as customers added to their stocks of the Company’s inks, labels and other materials because of concerns about the pandemic. Service/other revenue was $3.2 million, compared with $2.9 million a year earlier.

Q1 FY 2022 Results Summary

Revenue totaled $29.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with $30.9 million in the year-earlier period, with a decline in Test & Measurement revenue partly offset by higher revenue in the Product Identification segment.

Gross profit was $10.9 million, or 37.4% of revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with $10.9 million, or 35.1% of revenue, in the same period of fiscal 2021.

Operating expenses totaled $10.2 million in the first quarters of fiscal 2022 and 2021, and operating income was $0.7 million in both periods.

Net income was $0.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with net income of $0.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA, which the Company defines as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation, was $2.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, or 8.6% of revenue, compared with $2.6 million, or 8.3% of revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure explained in greater detail below under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure.” Please refer to the financial reconciliation table included in this news release for a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended May 1, 2021 and May 2, 2020.

Bookings in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 were $32.8 million, compared with $31.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Backlog as of May 1, 2022 was $24.8 million versus $25.9 million at the end of the fiscal 2021 first quarter.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this news release contains the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDA, which AstroNova defines as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation. AstroNova believes that the inclusion of this non-GAAP financial measure helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of changes in the Company's core operating results, and also can help investors who wish to make comparisons between AstroNova and other companies on both a GAAP and a non-GAAP basis. AstroNova’s management uses Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring its core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of its competitors. Adjusted EBITDA also is used by the Company’s management to assist with their financial and operating decision-making.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, is focused on designing, manufacturing, distributing and servicing a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Company's Product Identification segment offers a complete line-up of label and direct-to-package printing hardware and supplies, allowing customers to mark, track and enhance their products' appearance. Supported by AstroNova's customer application experts and technology leadership in printing, material science and high-speed data processing, customers benefit from an optimized, "total solution" approach. The Test and Measurement segment includes the AstroNova Aerospace business unit. This segment designs and manufactures flight deck printers, networking hardware and related accessories serving the world's aerospace and defense industries with proven advanced airborne technology solutions for the cockpit, the cabin and so much more. AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting www.astronovainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information included in this news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact but rather reflect our current expectations concerning future events and results. These statements may include the use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “likely,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 and subsequent filings AstroNova makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reader is cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this news release.

ASTRONOVA, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income In Thousands Except for Per Share Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 1, 2021 May 2, 2020 Net Revenue $ 29,078 $ 30,919 Cost of Revenue 18,190 20,064 Gross Profit 10,888 10,855 Total Gross Profit Margin 37.4 % 35.1 % Operating Expenses: Selling & Marketing 6,092 5,925 Research & Development 1,717 1,940 General & Administrative 2,344 2,327 Total Operating Expenses 10,153 10,192 Operating Income 735 663 Total Operating Margin 2.5 % 2.1 % Other Expense, net 369 349 Income Before Taxes 366 314 Income Tax Benefit (227 ) (118 ) Net Income $ 593 $ 432 Net Income per Common Share - Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.06 Net Income per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.06 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares - Basic 7,145 7,073 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted 7,265 7,105

ASTRONOVA, INC. Balance Sheet In Thousands (Unaudited) May 1, 2021 January 31, 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 11,414 $ 11,439 Accounts Receivable, net 15,249 17,415 Inventories, net 29,474 30,060 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 2,072 1,807 Total Current Assets 58,209 60,721 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT 51,384 50,839 Less Accumulated Depreciation (39,260 ) (38,828 ) Property, Plant and Equipment, net 12,124 12,011 OTHER ASSETS Intangible Assets, net 20,496 21,502 Goodwill 12,730 12,806 Deferred Tax Assets 5,944 5,941 Right of Use Asset 1,302 1,389 Other Assets 1,251 1,103 TOTAL ASSETS $ 112,056 $ 115,473 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts Payable $ 5,639 $ 5,734 Accrued Compensation 2,951 2,852 Other Liabilities and Accrued Expenses 3,448 3,939 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 813 5,326 Current Portion of Royalty Obligation 2,000 2,000 Current Liability – Excess Royalty Payment Due - 177 Deferred Revenue 330 285 Income Taxes Payable 260 655 Total Current Liabilities 15,441 20,968 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Long-Term Debt, net of current portion 8,884 7,109 Royalty Obligation, net of current portion 5,711 6,161 Long-Term Debt - PPP Loan 4,422 4,422 Lease Liability, net of current portion 983 1,065 Other Long-Term Liabilities 680 681 Deferred Tax Liabilities 402 384 TOTAL LIABILITIES 36,523 40,790 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common Stock 524 521 Additional Paid-in Capital 58,576 58,049 Retained Earnings 50,678 50,085 Treasury Stock (33,796 ) (33,588 ) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, net of tax (449 ) (384 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 75,533 74,683 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 112,056 $ 115,473

ASTRONOVA, INC. Revenue and Segment Operating Profit In Thousands (Unaudited) Revenue Segment Operating Profit (Loss) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended May 1, 2021 May 2, 2020 May 1, 2021 May 2, 2020 Product Identification $ 23,098 $ 22,380 $ 2,729 $ 3,146 Test & Measurement 5,980 8,539 350 (156 ) Total $ 29,078 $ 30,919 3,079 2,990 Corporate Expenses 2,344 2,327 Operating Income 735 663 Other Expense, net 369 349 Income Before Income Taxes 366 314 Income Tax Benefit (227 ) (118 ) Net Income $ 593 $ 432

ASTRONOVA, INC. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Amounts in Thousands (Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 1, 2021 May 2, 2020 Net Income − GAAP $ 593 $ 432 Interest Expense 218 196 Income Tax Benefit (227 ) (118 ) Share-Based Compensation 478 495 Depreciation/Amortization 1,425 1,568 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,487 $ 2,573

