Titan Medical Reports Voting Results From Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

10.06.2021, 13:30  |  43   |   |   

Titan Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: TMDI; TSX: TMD), a medical device company focused on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery, today announced the voting results from the company’s Annual and Special Meeting of its Shareholders held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

All of management’s nominees for election were duly elected as directors of the company by the shareholders presented or represented by proxy at the meeting. A total of 56,098,112 of the 109,527,690 common shares outstanding, or 51.22%, were voted at the meeting. The results of the vote were reported to the meeting by Computershare, which acted as scrutineer at the meeting, as follows:

 

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

Paul Cataford

22,477,189

97.13

665,308

2.87

Anthony J. Giovinazzo

22,230,368

96.06

912,129

3.94

Heather L. Knight

22,375,526

96.69

766,970

3.31

David McNally

16,308,250

70.47

6,834,247

29.53

Cathy Steiner

22,462,940

97.06

679,556

2.94

Cary G. Vance

22,333,789

96.51

808,708

3.49

“I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Cathy Steiner to our Board of Directors,” said Paul Cataford, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “With over 20 years of experience as an investment banker and financial and capital markets advisor for healthcare companies, we are confident that Cathy will be a strong contributor to the board and its committees as an independent director. She joins Titan at a very exciting time, as we advance our Enos system toward clinical studies.”

Wertpapier


