Aleafia Health’s Everyday Cannabis Brand Divvy Launches Large Format Dried Flower Portfolio

The Divvy brand targets the important dried flower and pre-roll market, which represented 70 per cent of total legal cannabis sales during the three months ended December 31, 2020, according to data from the Ontario Cannabis Store.

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”), today announced the continued expansion of its dried flower portfolio with the launch of four new large format offerings under its everyday cannabis brand Divvy. The new products strengthen the existing Divvy portfolio following a successful launch in Ontario’s adult-use market. The new large format offerings include 14 gram pouches and 10 gram pre-milled flower for added consumer convenience.

The 14-gram pouches feature Divvy’s signature THC strain Sour Kush, and the newly launched sativa-leaning cultivar Flo. Flo’s high-potency and unique terpene profile makes it a highly sought after cultivar not yet available in the legal Canadian cannabis market. It is the first new strain brought to market as part of the Company’s extensive new genetic research and development program. The 10-gram pre-milled offering includes two initial SKUs featuring either select indica or sativa-dominant cultivars.

“The Divvy brand is making waves in the all-important dried flower and pre-roll categories by offering outstanding product quality and accessible pricing for cannabis consumers. Backed by outstanding feedback from customers and strong early sales, we are delighted to secure provincial listings for our large format offerings,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic.

Divvy, part of the Sunday Market brand family, features five distinct brands with differentiated products tailored to specific consumer segments. Divvy leverages Aleafia Health’s core competitive advantage of low-cost cultivation both at its Niagara Greenhouse facility and Port Perry outdoor cultivation facility. The new SKUs will be first available in Alberta, with expected roll-out to additional provinces.

