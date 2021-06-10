 
Ocugen Inc. Announces Michael Shine as Senior Vice President, Commercial

MALVERN, Pa., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19, today announced that Michael Shine will be joining Ocugen as Senior Vice President, Commercial.

Michael Shine is a pharmaceutical and biotechnology executive with nearly 35 years of industry experience. Over the course of his career, Mr. Shine has held leadership positions within large pharmaceutical companies, including Novapharm Therapeutics, Colgate Oral Pharmaceutical, and Pfizer Vaccines (formerly Wyeth). He also served as Chief Marketing Officer with Thomas Reuters and spent more than eight years in the start-up pharmaceutical space.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the Ocugen team as we take steps towards readiness for potential commercialization of COVAXIN in the US and Canada. As an established marketing and sales biopharma leader, Mike’s experience and commercial expertise will be instrumental to our market launches for Ocugen’s vaccine and ophthalmologic product pipelines, in each case if approved,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Ocugen.

Mr. Shine led the successful commercial launch of the global $6 billion Prevnar vaccine franchise while with Pfizer Vaccines (formerly Wyeth). Mr. Shine was responsible for the development of innovative strategies for Prevenar’s inclusion in national immunization programs in key markets, driving sales in excess of $2 billion. Mr. Shine holds a Master of Business Administration from Villanova University, and a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Scranton.  

About Ocugen, Inc.
Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug – “one to many” and our novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. We are co-developing Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in the US market. For more information, please visit http://ocugen.com/

