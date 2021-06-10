 
DraftKings Commits to Have A Game Plan. Bet Responsibly. Public Service Campaign Spearheaded by the American Gaming Association

Responsible Gaming Education Initiative’s First Networkwide Retail Sportsbook Rollout

BOSTON and WASHINGTON, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced the company will collaborate with the American Gaming Association (AGA) to promote the AGA’s Have A Game Plan. Bet Responsibly public service campaign. DraftKings has committed to apply the campaign to many of the company’s owned channels, including at DraftKings’ retail gaming properties, to promote safer play. This collaboration marks the first time in the industry that the Have A Game Plan campaign will be comprehensively rolled out across a national retail sportsbook footprint. The campaign will appear in all ten DraftKings retail sportsbooks across the country.

“We are excited to join forces with the American Gaming Association to promote their forward-thinking public service campaign, Have A Game Plan,” said Christine Thurmond, DraftKings’ Director of Responsible Gaming. “Customer safety is paramount, and we are confident that implementing Have A Game Plan alongside our own responsible gaming messaging and tools will enable us to increase customer exposure to responsible gaming practices and ultimately foster safer play.”

Through Have a Game Plan, the AGA and its partners educate consumers on the basics of responsible sports betting while increasing awareness of problem gambling. DraftKings will roll out campaign signage, including physical and electronic posters, at its retail properties, with the goal of teaching patrons about the signs of problem gambling and behaviors and practices that align with responsible sports betting. DraftKings operates retail sportsbooks in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Hampshire, and New York.

“Responsibility is a fundamental priority for the American gaming industry,” said Casey Clark, AGA Senior Vice President of Strategic Communications. “With more than 100 million American adults now able to legally bet on sports nationwide, it is critical to educate consumers about how to safely and responsibly bet on the sports they love – and bringing the Have a Game Plan campaign to DraftKings’ extensive network of sportsbooks and customers is a great way to do just that. We are thankful for their significant commitment to keeping bettors safe and educated about responsible gaming.”

