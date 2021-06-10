WPD Pharmaceuticals Invited to Join International Research Consortium

Research potential of nanoparticles and two WPD compounds in maximizing radiotherapy efficiency

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: WBIO)(FSE: 8SV1) (the “Company” or “WPD”) a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, is excited to announce that it has been invited to be a member of an international consortium of leading industry experts researching the potential of AGuIX nanoparticles in maximizing radiotherapy efficiency. The consortium will also explore two of WPD’s compounds specifically, WP1066 and WP1122, to restore GBM cells' sensitivity to radiotherapy.



The consortium is coordinated by Dr. Muriel Barberi-Heyob from CRAN, University de Lorraine, France, and has been successfully funded by EuroNanoMed III "European Innovative Research & Technological Development Projects in Nanomedicine" project – “RXnanoBRAIN Nanoparticles to optimize the effects of radiotherapy of brain tumors: Multi-scale modeling and experimental validation”. Along with WPD Pharmaceuticals’ Dr. Beata Pajak, the consortium includes Oslo University Hospital (Norway) represented by Dr. Kristian Berg, NH TherAguix (France) company represented by Dr. Sandrine Dufort, and Jagiellonian University in Krakow (Poland) represented by Dr. Martyna Elas.

Over the three year project timeline, the consortium aims to plan and adapt the X-ray doses given to the patient to maximize radiotherapy efficiency on these high-grade tumors while preserving the adjacent healthy tissue. This project will base its work on pre-clinical experiments at different biological scales (cells, tissues, and in vivo on rodent models) and algorithms' development. An evaluation will then be carried out of the therapeutic potential of an innovative nanoparticle which results from the discovery of NH TherAGuIX and is currently in clinical development. Researchers will study the complementarity and effectiveness of the energy of radiotherapy and nanoparticles (NPs) within tumor tissue. Gaining an in-depth understanding of the effects on the immune response to control and comprehensively enhance the potential of the effects of this treatment also represents a crucial innovative step for the project.