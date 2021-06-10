 
Kaleido Biosciences to Participate in the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to targeting the microbiome to treat disease and improve human health, today announced that CEO Dan Menichella will deliver a corporate presentation at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference at 4PM ET on Thursday, June 17.

The webcast of the presentation will be made available in the Investors & Media section of Kaleido’s website at https://investors.kaleido.com/events-presentations. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Kaleido Biosciences
Kaleido Biosciences is a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to targeting the microbiome to treat disease and improve human health. The Company has built a proprietary product platform to enable the rapid and cost-efficient discovery and development of novel Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT). MMTs are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the gut’s existing microbes. Kaleido is advancing a broad pipeline of MMT candidates with the potential to address a variety of diseases and conditions with significant unmet patient needs. To learn more, visit https://kaleido.com/.

Contacts:

Kaleido Biosciences
William Duke, Jr.
Chief Financial Officer
617-890-5772
william.duke@kaleido.com

Investors
Mike Biega
Solebury Trout
617-221-9660
mbiega@soleburytrout.com

Media
Amy Bonanno
Solebury Trout
914-450-0349
abonanno@soleburytrout.com





