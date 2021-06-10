Kaleido Biosciences to Participate in the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to targeting the microbiome to treat disease and improve human health, today announced that CEO Dan Menichella will deliver a corporate presentation at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference at 4PM ET on Thursday, June 17.



The webcast of the presentation will be made available in the Investors & Media section of Kaleido’s website at https://investors.kaleido.com/events-presentations. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.