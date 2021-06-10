The Keg Royalties Income Fund announces June 2021 cash distribution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Keg Royalties Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: KEG.UN) today announced that its June 2021 distribution of $0.035 per unit has been declared and is payable to unitholders of record as at June 21, 2021. The June 2021 distribution will be paid on June 30, 2021.



The Fund is a limited purpose, open-ended trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario that, through The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, a subsidiary of the Fund, owns certain trademarks and other related intellectual property used by Keg Restaurants Ltd. (“KRL”). In exchange for use of those trademarks, KRL pays the Fund a royalty of 4% of gross sales of Keg restaurants included in the royalty pool.