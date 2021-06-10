nCino Announces the Winners of Its Inaugural Customer Awards Program

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced the winners of the nCino Financial Services Impact Awards, the company’s first-annual customer awards program. This year’s nominations were judged by a team of banking analysts at Celent, a leading research and advisory firm focused on technology for financial institutions globally.

In its inaugural year, nCino’s Financial Services Impact Awards aim to recognize nCino customers of various asset sizes from around the globe for how their use of the nCino Bank Operating System has positively influenced the global financial services industry. The financial institutions nominated this year spanned the globe and consisted of nearly 20 institutions across a variety of asset sizes. Finalists were recognized at nSight 2021, nCino’s annual user conference, for their game-changing achievements in client service, contributions to their communities and improvements to their employees’ experience across three categories: Innovation, Reputation and Speed.

The 2021 winners of the nCino Financial Services Impact Awards are:

Innovation: Santander UK;

Reputation: CoBank; and

Speed: Barclays.



Celent assessed each nomination for how it met the parameters of the category for which it was submitted. These criteria included the customer’s use of the nCino platform; the challenges that were overcome; quantitative and qualitative results; and the customer’s larger impact on their clients and the financial services industry. A monetary donation was made on behalf of each of the three winners to a non-profit organization of their choice.

“While each of the nominees’ stories was impressive in its own right, the winners distinguished themselves by providing information across all five assessment dimensions, particularly the breadth of their use of nCino technology, the size of their challenge and the metrics they provided,” said Daniel Latimore, chief research officer and banking analyst at Celent. “All of the nominees should be extremely proud of the positive impacts they’ve made on their clients, employees and communities over the past year.”