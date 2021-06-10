 
checkAd

nCino Announces the Winners of Its Inaugural Customer Awards Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 13:30  |  54   |   |   

Santander UK, CoBank and Barclays named recipients of Financial Services Impact Awards 
Nominations judged by leading research and advisory firm Celent

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced the winners of the nCino Financial Services Impact Awards, the company’s first-annual customer awards program. This year’s nominations were judged by a team of banking analysts at Celent, a leading research and advisory firm focused on technology for financial institutions globally.

In its inaugural year, nCino’s Financial Services Impact Awards aim to recognize nCino customers of various asset sizes from around the globe for how their use of the nCino Bank Operating System has positively influenced the global financial services industry. The financial institutions nominated this year spanned the globe and consisted of nearly 20 institutions across a variety of asset sizes. Finalists were recognized at nSight 2021, nCino’s annual user conference, for their game-changing achievements in client service, contributions to their communities and improvements to their employees’ experience across three categories: Innovation, Reputation and Speed.

The 2021 winners of the nCino Financial Services Impact Awards are:

  • Innovation: Santander UK;
  • Reputation: CoBank; and
  • Speed: Barclays.

Celent assessed each nomination for how it met the parameters of the category for which it was submitted. These criteria included the customer’s use of the nCino platform; the challenges that were overcome; quantitative and qualitative results; and the customer’s larger impact on their clients and the financial services industry. A monetary donation was made on behalf of each of the three winners to a non-profit organization of their choice.

“While each of the nominees’ stories was impressive in its own right, the winners distinguished themselves by providing information across all five assessment dimensions, particularly the breadth of their use of nCino technology, the size of their challenge and the metrics they provided,” said Daniel Latimore, chief research officer and banking analyst at Celent. “All of the nominees should be extremely proud of the positive impacts they’ve made on their clients, employees and communities over the past year.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

nCino Announces the Winners of Its Inaugural Customer Awards Program Santander UK, CoBank and Barclays named recipients of Financial Services Impact Awards Nominations judged by leading research and advisory firm Celent WILMINGTON, N.C., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $1.0 Billion Securitization of Re-Performing Loans
Cocrystal Pharma’s Participation in the Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series is Now ...
Wesdome Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report at the Kiena Mine in Val d’Or, Quebec
Jamf Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholders
Reduced Nicotine Tobacco and Cannabinoid Innovator 22nd Century Group to Be Added to Russell 2000, ...
22nd Century Announces Closing of $40 Million Common Stock Registered Direct Offering
TC Energy confirms termination of Keystone XL Pipeline Project
The Flowr Corporation Announces 2021 AGM Results
African Gold Group Provides an Update on Ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility Projects at Its ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board