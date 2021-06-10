 
HOOKIPA Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021   

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, ‘HOOKIPA’), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced that HOOKIPA’s management team will participate and present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum, June 21 – 22, 2021

  • JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference, June 16 – 17, 2021
    Fireside Chat: June 17, 10:00am ET

The live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available within the Investors & Media section of HOOKIPA’s website at https://ir.hookipapharma.com/events. An archived replay will be accessible for 30 days following the event.

About HOOKIPA
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that mobilize and amplify targeted T cells and antibodies, the body’s natural infection killers, to fight or prevent serious disease. 

HOOKIPA is developing a broad pipeline of potential first-in-class arenaviral immunotherapies in oncology and infectious disease. We are leveraging our proprietary, versatile platform to engineer arenaviral therapeutics that induce robust antigen-specific CD8+ T cells and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies to a broad range of self and non-self antigens, including viral antigens, tumor-associated antigens and neoantigens. Our immunotherapies are designed to use either non-replicating or replicating viral vectors based on the target disease, with the potential to induce CD8+ T cell response levels previously not achieved by other immunotherapy approaches.  

HOOKIPA’s pipeline include three ongoing clinical trials in Human Papilloma Virus 16-positive cancers and Cytomegalovirus, as well as preclinical research in prostate cancer, HIV and Hepatitis B. The latter two are in collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. 

Find out more about HOOKIPA online at www.hookipapharma.com.

For further information, please contact:

Media   Investors
Nina Waibel    Matt Beck 
Senior Director - Communications   Executive Director - Investor Relations
nina.waibel@hookipapharma.com    matthew.beck@hookipapharma.com

 





