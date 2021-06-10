 
New Data at Cure SMA 2021 Highlight the Long-Term Efficacy of SPINRAZA (nusinersen) and Biogen’s Commitment to Innovation in SMA Therapy

  • New data analysis suggests an investigational higher dose of SPINRAZA may lead to clinically meaningful improvements in motor function
  • A NURTURE study analysis shows 92 percent of children who initiated SPINRAZA treatment as pre-symptomatic infants maintained the ability to swallow after approximately 4 years
  • Among children and teens with later-onset SMA in the SHINE study, long-term treatment with SPINRAZA improved walking distance and reduced fatigue

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced new research supporting the continued development of an investigational higher dose of SPINRAZA (nusinersen) and additional data reinforcing the strength of SPINRAZA’s clinical profile in improving the lives of individuals with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) over the long term. These data are being presented at the virtual Cure SMA Research & Clinical Care Meeting taking place June 9-11, 2021.

“Intervention with SPINRAZA can meaningfully impact the trajectory of SMA, and we remain relentless in our aim of improving outcomes for people with SMA. We continue to better understand and explore SPINRAZA’s potential with our new and ongoing global clinical studies,” said Alfred Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D., Head of Research and Development at Biogen. “The data we are presenting at Cure SMA 2021 demonstrate the long-term benefits with SPINRAZA as individuals age. Additionally, a new analysis provides further support for the potential for a higher dose of SPINRAZA to offer even greater improvements in motor function for SMA patients.”

New Findings Support Continued Development of an Investigational Higher Dose of SPINRAZA
An analysis of data from the Phase 2 CS3A and Phase 3 ENDEAR studies in children with infantile-onset SMA used pharmacokinetic (PK)/pharmacodynamic (PD) modelling to predict the potential efficacy of an investigational higher dose regimen of SPINRAZA. This analysis suggests that a higher dose of SPINRAZA may lead to a clinically meaningful increase in the CHOP INTEND (Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Infant Test of Neuromuscular Disorders) score beyond that already observed with the 12 mg approved dose. These findings further reinforce the scientific rationale for the evaluation of a higher dose of SPINRAZA in the ongoing DEVOTE study.

