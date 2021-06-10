C2C Gold Corp. Commences 2021 Field Exploration Program

Exploration work will focus on the Badger, Millertown and Barrens Lake properties acquired from prospector Shawn Ryan. In addition, historical gold showings on C2C’s new acquisitions, Tom Joe, Rocky Pond, and Jumpers Brook will be sampled and evaluated.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C Gold Corp. (CSE: CTOC) (the “ Company ” or “ C2C ”) is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2021 field exploration program across its extensive land package in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. Fieldwork will consist of two phases and is expected to last seven months. The Phase One program, now underway, is focused on innovative surface exploration techniques, LIDAR and airborne geophysical surveys, GTProbe sampling and rock sampling. Results from Phase One will delineate high priority targets for Phase Two which will include a focused drill program.

To view C2C project maps please visit: https://bit.ly/2TdFQaX.

C2C has contracted GroundTruth Exploration to execute the soil sampling program. The locally-hired and trained soil sampling crew will collect over 15,000 samples in Phase One over targeted grids in the Badger, Millertown, and Barrens Lake areas. Soil grid locations are selected based on structure, prior till or soil sampling, rock lithology, and access. The soil sampling and geophysical surveys are critical elements to address limited rock exposure in the project areas. The results will allow for more precise targeting of potential drill targets through a better understanding of the deep crustal structures, splay faults, and fold systems that underlie the region.

Concurrent with the start of the Phase One field program is a robust surficial geology orientation survey to characterize the till cover and a comprehensive regional structural geology interpretation.

C2C Gold - Newfoundland Properties

C2C Gold’s project areas cover more than 1,160 km² along and between the RIL and the Valentine Lake shear zone in the Central Gold Belt of Newfoundland. The Company’s prospective holdings extend for more than 100 km along the Central Gold Belt; a northeast trending structural zone extending across Newfoundland. Regionally extensive fault zones are deep crustal sutures which localize deformation and fluid flow and host orogenic-style gold bearing quartz veins and stockwork zones.