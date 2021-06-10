 
checkAd

Calyx Supports over 100 COVID-19 Vaccine Authorizations

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 13:55  |  49   |   |   

Calyx RIM publishing module relied on for critical submissions of coronavirus vaccine trial data to global regulatory bodies

NOTTINGHAM, England, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyx, the eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services provider most relied on for solving complex data challenges in clinical research, today announced it has reached a milestone in its support of global COVID-19 vaccine authorizations. To date, over 100 COVID-19 vaccine authorizations have been granted by worldwide regulatory bodies based on clinical trial data submitted via Calyx's proven Regulatory Information Management (RIM) system.

Calyx CEO Gavin Nichols is proud of the role Calyx has played in the world’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are so proud of the role Calyx has played in the world's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," said Gavin Nichols, CEO of Calyx. "It's extremely rewarding to know that people across 85 countries now have access to COVID-19 vaccines based on our customers' continued trust in Calyx RIM for their critical global regulatory submissions."

The Calyx RIM publishing module enables pharmaceutical companies to easily compile and submit comprehensive dossiers to global regulators as they seek authorization to bring new medical treatments and vaccines to patients around the world. A flexible system that leverages Microsoft's cloud-based Azure native technology, Calyx RIM enables users to stay ahead of – and compliant with – the constantly evolving requirements outlined by different regulatory bodies around the world. For the COVID-19 vaccine authorizations, Calyx's expert regulatory teams provided dedicated, on-call 24x7 support to ensure optimal efficiency throughout the rolling reviews of these compressed publishing windows.

Calyx recently launched RIM v7.0 providing customers with access to valuable new system features like Power BI analytics and fully managed file sharing in the cloud, while enabling them to maintain patient safety and ongoing compliance with global regulatory requirements.

Click here for more information on Calyx RIM.

About Calyx

Through innovative eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services, Calyx turns the uncertain into the reliable, helping bring new medical treatments to market reliably. With deep expertise in clinical development and more than 25 years supporting trial sponsors and clinical research organizations, Calyx harnesses its intelligence and experience to solve complex problems, deliver fast insights, and get new drugs to market every day.

CTMS | EDC | IRT | Medical Imaging | RIM

Take your trials further, with intelligent insights at Calyx.ai or at LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1529804/Calyx_Gavin_Nichols.jpg 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Calyx Supports over 100 COVID-19 Vaccine Authorizations Calyx RIM publishing module relied on for critical submissions of coronavirus vaccine trial data to global regulatory bodies NOTTINGHAM, England, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Calyx, the eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services provider most …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zeus Industrial Products to Integrate Catheter-Based Contract Manufacturer CathX Medical
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Takeda introduces the In Their Shoes experience to the Middle East in support of the IBD patient ...
Planful Debuts "Predict: Signals," a Native AI and ML Anomaly Detection Technology for FP&A
Investment in Israeli Innovation Companies Hits $10.5 Billion, Shattering 2020 Record in Under Six ...
Peijia Medical Partners with inQB8 for US Incubator and Transcatheter Tricuspid Replacement (TTVR) ...
Hello Pal Comments on Market Activity at the Request of IIROC
Smarkets raises Series B funding round to supercharge international and domestic growth
The Family of Jean-Michel Basquiat Will Present Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure A Personal and Immersive Exhibition Featuring Many Never Before Seen Works and ...
NEXCOM Offers a Robust Solution To Secure OT Network
Titel
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Tukatech Releases New Products for Demand Manufacturing, Micro-Factories and Made to Order
Officials from SCO members, observer states and dialogue partners hold discussion on promoting ...
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
VeChain, Together With DNV, Enables Renji Hospital To Launch The World's First Blockchain-based IVF ...
170-Year-Old SINGER Brand Continues to Innovate the Art of Sewing
The Moroccan Digital Development Agency and GrowIN Portugal Launch an Initiative to Support ...
Titel
6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
PoS terminal manufacturer BBPOS to use Panthronics' high-performance NFC controller in next ...
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Huma raises $130 million financing to scale its digital health platform for better care and ...
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Pre-sale of the official cryptocurrency of the MMA promotion AMC Fight Nights has begun
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus