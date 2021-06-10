 
Accenture Launches myNav Green Cloud Advisor to Help Companies Realize Sustainability Goals Through the Cloud

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today launched Green Cloud Advisor, a new capability for the Accenture myNav platform that enables enterprises to operate more sustainable and efficient cloud environments.

Navigate the cloud with confidence (Photo: Business Wire)

myNav Green Cloud Advisor helps companies design cloud solutions that reduce carbon emissions and lay a foundation for responsible innovation. First, Green Cloud Advisor establishes a baseline of existing data center energy consumption, computing requirements and sustainability goals. It then uses proprietary algorithms to quantify the “greenness” of potential cloud solution options, based on a range of information, such as the cloud service providers’ carbon emissions goals, locations, energy sources and readiness to transition to clean energy.

Research from Accenture has found that shifting from on-premise data centers to the public cloud can reduce an enterprise’s energy usage by 65% and cut carbon emissions by more than 84%. Migrating existing private workloads to a public cloud could reduce global CO2 emissions by nearly 60 million tons annually — equivalent to taking 22 million gasoline-powered cars off the road.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Canada’s national housing agency, has dramatically reduced the carbon footprint of its IT operations. CMHC has undertaken, with Accenture, a major IT transformation, including a transition to the cloud, that has resulted in a reduction of its IT-related CO2 emissions by more than 80%.

“Every company now needs to master change at speed and scale to benefit not only shareholders and employees but also our communities and planet,” said Kishore Durg, who leads Accenture Cloud First Global Services. “As companies accelerate cloud adoption, myNav Green Cloud Advisor can help them simultaneously address one of their most pressing challenges, which is to reduce emissions and waste with greener IT practices.”

To help organizations measure carbon emissions against industry peers, Accenture is teaming with an applied research team at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) to establish a carbon emissions scoring system and certification for green cloud solutions. In order to help clients design, implement and operate the most sustainable cloud environments, Accenture is also working with CMU on a new cloud training program to upskill its Cloud First professionals to help organizations achieve a balance of cloud innovation and green computing practices.

Wertpapier


06:01 Uhr
Accenture Business Futures 2021 Report Identifies the Signals to Guide Companies Navigating Change in the Era of Compressed Transformation
08.06.21
Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, June 24, to Discuss Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
03.06.21
Efma and Accenture Announce the Winners of Innovation in Insurance Awards 2021
03.06.21
Alstom Chooses Accenture and Dassault Systèmes to Develop New Cloud Platform for PLM to Increase Competitiveness and Support Growth
03.06.21
Accenture Interactive Expands Experience-Led Transformation Services in Southeast Asia with Acquisition of Award-Winning Agency Entropia
02.06.21
Accenture Names CEO Julie Sweet to Additional Position of Chair of the Board, Effective Sept. 1, 2021
02.06.21
Near-Record Revenues in 2020 Provide Opportunity for Investment Banks to Restructure and Enhance the Client Experience, According to Accenture Report
01.06.21
Accenture Federal Services to Acquire Novetta and Bring More Advanced AI, Cyber, and Cloud Capabilities to Client Missions
01.06.21
“New Science” is Driving More Growth than Predicted Against a Changing Economic Environment, According to Accenture Report
01.06.21
Accenture Announces Intent to Acquire Leading EPM Solutions Consulting Company Nell’Armonia