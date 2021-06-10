 
PharmaTher Provides Research and Development Update and Milestones for 2021

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (the “Company” or “PharmaTher”) (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM), a clinical-stage psychedelics biotech company, is pleased to provide an update on the research and development initiatives of its psychedelic product programs and upcoming milestones for 2021.

“We are well-positioned, both financially and operationally, to execute on our remaining milestones for 2021, which includes completing a Phase 2 study with ketamine to treat Parkinson’s disease, a Phase 2 study with KETABET for treatment-resistant depression, and the development of our novel microneedle patches for delivering psychedelics such as ketamine, psilocybin, DMT, MDMA and LSD,” said Fabio Chianelli, CEO of PharmaTher.  “The recent FDA acceptance of our IND to proceed to a Phase 2 study in Parkinson’s disease will pave the way for us to confidently submit future IND’s and advance clinical studies evaluating novel uses, formulations and delivery forms of psychedelics to treat various mental health, neurological and pain disorders.”

FDA Phase 2 Clinical Studies

For the rest of 2021, PharmaTher will focus on advancing three promising developments through clinical studies:

Ketamine for Parkinson’s Disease

Following the FDA acceptance of the Company’s investigational new drug application to proceed with a Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of ketamine in the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease, the Company has begun clinical trial start-up activities to begin enrolling patients in Q3-2021 and to announce clinical results in Q4-2021.

For those interested in the study (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04912115), titled “A Multi-Center, Phase II, Randomized, Double-Blind, Prospective, Active Placebo-Controlled Trial of Sub-Anesthetic Intravenous Infusion of Ketamine to Treat Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia in Subjects with Parkinson's Disease,” please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04912115?term=PharmaTher&dr ....

Assuming the Phase 2 clinical trial is positive, the Company will request a meeting with the FDA to discuss its plan and obtain an agreement to move to a Phase 3 clinical study under the 505(b)2 regulatory pathway in 2022.

KETABET for Treatment-Resistant Depression

The Company is preparing a pre-IND meeting request and briefing documents to submit to the FDA to support the clinical development of KETABET and the Phase 2 study for treatment-resistant depression.  The Company intends to file the pre-IND meeting request this month, obtain FDA feedback on its clinical study design, and file the IND in Q3-2021.

