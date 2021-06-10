Cerence and SiriusXM Enter Into Agreement to Enhance Voice-Powered Entertainment Experience for Automakers and their Drivers

NEW YORK and BURLINGTON, Mass., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI), the leading audio entertainment company in North America, today announced that they are teaming up to bring Cerence’s conversational AI technology together with SiriusXM as part of a packaged offering for automakers.

Together, the two companies will enhance and enrich the driver experience by offering natural, conversational access to SiriusXM, the popular audio entertainment service in the car that offers hundreds of channels of curated, ad-free music, plus sports, news, entertainment, comedy and more. This collaboration between Cerence and SiriusXM will bring better voice technology to more drivers across more OEMs and deliver an easy-to-use and more uniform way for those drivers to tune to their favorite SiriusXM programming through simple, straightforward commands such as, “Play ‘80s on 8.” This functionality will be available on select SiriusXM satellite radios and in the growing number of vehicles that are equipped with SiriusXM’s next generation 360L radios and Cerence technology. Drivers using SiriusXM with 360L can use their voice to access all of SiriusXM’s live channels plus a library of recorded content, including a wide selection of podcasts, exclusive interviews and unique shows.

“We’re always looking for ways to make the SiriusXM experience more enjoyable and easier to use for our subscribers coast to coast,” said Sean Gibbons, SVP and GM, Automotive Product and Engineering, SiriusXM. “By teaming up with Cerence, a leader in intuitive, natural in-vehicle experiences, we’re making it easier than ever for drivers to access and enjoy the best selection of audio entertainment available in the car.”

In addition, Cerence-powered automotive assistants use AI to continuously learn about users, meaning drivers who consistently tune in to SiriusXM’s ‘80s on 8, for example, can be directed to new content based on their preferences. For drivers using SiriusXM for the first time, Cerence will deliver a voice-powered, conversational onboarding experience that informs them of key features, functionalities and information about SiriusXM and their trial or subscription, furthering their enjoyment, adoption, and future usage.