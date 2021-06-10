 
checkAd

Cannabis Global Prepares for Premium Cannabis Product Releases, Provides Investor Update

Autor: Accesswire
10.06.2021, 14:00  |  60   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Cannabis Global Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), the majority owner of licensed cannabis manufacturer Natural Plant Extract (NPE) and Northern Light Distribution, a licensed cannabis distribution company, today …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Cannabis Global Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), the majority owner of licensed cannabis manufacturer Natural Plant Extract (NPE) and Northern Light Distribution, a licensed cannabis distribution company, today provides a business update regarding upcoming product launches.

NPE, based in Lynwood, California, has completed its first round of compliance testing and is preparing for the June introduction and shipment of several new products. The products will include super premium, THC-A Diamond, Live Resin-infused cannabis pre-rolls, a new line of vegan, stevia-enhanced cannabis candy products, and top-shelf cannabis flower products based on indoor grown strains.

"In crowded, highly competitive Southern California, we need to have unique products, and that is exactly what we have created," commented Cannabis Global CEO Arman Tabatabaei. "Among other products on deck, our premium diamond-infused pre-roll product will be a leader in potency with our first introduction topping 45% levels of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). With a unique infusion manufacturing process and a hand-finish that allows for even concentrate distribution throughout the pre-roll, we are able to achieve both ultra-high potency and an ultra-smooth smoking experience. "

The Company will also introduce its all-natural, vegan, cannabis-infused Pate de Fruits candy line designed to compete at the premium end of the cannabis edibles market. Pate de Fruits is made from real fruit purées, a stevia-based sweetener blend, and other "best available anywhere" ingredients. Its heat-resistant design is expected to be especially attractive to cannabis delivery companies, which often struggle with melting of edible products during the warmer months of the year.

"We are confident that cannabis consumers and our investors will be impressed with our new products," Tabatabaei continued. "We have undoubtedly taken a product track toward ultra-premium products, as we believe this underserved area shows increasing consumer interest. We have also significantly increased our distribution business via our Northern Lights distribution company, which is co-located at our Lynwood, California, facility. Additionally, we are diligently working to complete our volatile extraction laboratory in conjunction with our project investment partner, Marijuana Company of America (OTC PINK:MCOA)."

Seite 1 von 3
Cannabis Global Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cannabis Global Prepares for Premium Cannabis Product Releases, Provides Investor Update LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Cannabis Global Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), the majority owner of licensed cannabis manufacturer Natural Plant Extract (NPE) and Northern Light Distribution, a licensed cannabis distribution company, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Resources Corporation Announces Closing of $30.1 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Lakeland Industries, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results
Fortitude Gold’s East Camp Douglas Returns 17.92 Meters Of 1.29 G/T Gold Under Lithocap
Infobird Co., Ltd. Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option in ...
Caduceus Corp Announces Additional Settlement of Debt and Write-Off of $2,470,954 in Liabilities
Lithoquest Announces Increase in Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement to up to $1.5 ...
Network-1 Extends its Share Repurchase Program
Gold Mountain Provides Construction Update
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Issue of Warrants and Issue of Equity
1st Security Bank of Washington and its Holding Company, FS Bancorp, Inc., Announce $20.00 per hour ...
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Director Resignation
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication