Liquid Avatar Announces Early Exercise Warrant Incentive Program to Fuel Business Growth

Autor: Accesswire
10.06.2021, 14:00  |  85   |   |   

Program Designed To Encourage the Early Exercise of Outstanding Warrants

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE: LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51) ("Liquid Avatar Technologies" or the "Company"), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange to implement an early exercise warrant incentive program (the "Program") designed to encourage the early exercise of the Company's 34,215,573 outstanding common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $0.20 per share with expiry dates ranging from November 10, 2021 to December 23, 2022 (the "Warrants").

To the extent that holders of the Warrants take advantage of the opportunity to exercise their Warrants during the Early Exercise Period, this Program will simplify the Company's capital structure by removing a significant number of existing warrants and strengthen the Company's cash position in the near term to continue to create shareholder value.

The Program will commence on June 10, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT and expire on July 16, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. EDT (the 'Early Exercise Period'). Under the Program, the Company is offering an incentive for each Warrant that is exercised during the Early Exercise Period of an additional fraction of a new common share of the Company ("Common Shares") (each whole Common Share, an "Incentive Share"), pursuant to the following terms:

  • a holder exercising Warrants expiring in 2021 will receive 0.35 of an Incentive Share for a total of 1.35 Common Shares; and
  • a holder exercising Warrants expiring in 2022 will receive 0.48 of an Incentive Share for a total of 1.48 Common Shares.

If all the Warrants are exercised during the Early Exercise Period, the Company expects to:

  • receive gross proceeds of approximately $6.84 million; and
  • issue a total of approximately 49,917,987 Common Shares pursuant to the exercise of the Warrants, including 34,215,573 Common Shares and 15,702,414 Incentive Shares pursuant to the exercise of the Warrants during the Early Exercise Period

The Company expects to use the net proceeds received as a result of the Program to fund the continuing expansion and growth of its Liquid Avatar Mobile App, ongoing SaaS initiatives for verifiable credentials issuers and verifiers, revenue programs, and general working capital programs.

