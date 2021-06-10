Novamind Launches Psychedelic Therapy Protocol for Frontline Healthcare Workers

Novamind and the Wholeness Center to launch clinical offering in Utah and ColoradoTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTC PINK:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized …

Novamind and the Wholeness Center to launch clinical offering in Utah and Colorado TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTC PINK:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, in partnership with the Wholeness Center, is pleased to announce that it is launching a psychedelic therapy protocol titled frontline ketamine-assisted psychotherapy ("Frontline KAP") to address the widespread stress and trauma faced by frontline healthcare workers battling the Covid-19 pandemic. The Frontline KAP protocol will initially be available to 40 healthcare workers in Colorado and Utah. Recruitment has already begun for the first cohort of 20 participants, with the treatment set to start in late June 2021. Co-designed by Dr. Scott Shannon, founder of the Wholeness Center and Dr. Reid Robison, Chief Medical Officer of Novamind, Frontline KAP targets the unmet mental health needs of healthcare workers. The treatment is delivered over the course of six treatment sessions in small group settings to process work-related stress and trauma from the Covid-19 pandemic.