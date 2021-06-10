 
Panasonic Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Logiscend, Its Turnkey Solution Offering Material Visualization and Localization Capabilities

The Logiscend system creates smart materials by combining the readability of ePaper with the IIoT trackability of RFID

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American material flow management market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Panasonic Corporation with the 2021 North American New Product Innovation Award for its Logiscend system offering. The solution provides manufacturers with end-to-end visibility by combining ePaper label's ability to deliver visual instruction with Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solution's automated, RFID-based, and real-time tracking capabilities. The automated software suite includes individual modules for different applications that enable manufacturers to reduce costs and enhance operational efficiency.

"Panasonic's smart material flow management solution is a direct result of its strategy to address scalability challenges arising from the growing prominence of IoT," said Ram Ravi, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Logiscend's unique ability to customize workflows is an important advantage as each plant and customer location is distinct, and a one-size-fits-all approach is not viable. While existing market solutions rely on software customization to perform this task, Logiscend's logic engine enables customers to create configurable workflow rules that provide flexibility and scalability."

In addition to offering an end-to-end solution for material flow applications, Logiscend allows customers to change worker instructions through ePaper (visual) tags dynamically. Visual tags are offered in both active and passive RFID variants and can be fully configured. Furthermore, Panasonic is integrating the location capability into its visual tags to enable real-time location feedback from assets. Using VIEW Tags, customers can reduce operational costs related to paper procurement and printing. The tags are sustainable and eco-friendly, compared to paper labels, and offer benefits such as dynamic instructions, real-time feedback, and easy reconfiguration.

Panasonic has developed and designed its Logiscend software suite to build value directly into its IIoT products and services, offering the flexibility to adapt seamlessly with the latest IoT hardware across different customer processes. The company is currently enhancing the scope of its operation to support the movement of materials between factories for complex manufacturing requirements. Moreover, the company is leveraging the workflow library to position Logiscend for a solution-as-a-service model.

