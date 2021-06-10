DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Vonovia SE: Vaccination has started at Vonovia - around 80 employees vaccinated in Bochum on the first day (news with additional features) 10.06.2021 / 14:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Next week, around 100 employees a day are to be vaccinated on three separate days

- Vaccination facilities for the workforce are now also in place in other regions

- High uptake among workforce

Bochum, June 10, 2021 - The Bochum-based housing company Vonovia has launched its vaccination campaign for employees at its head office today. In a first delivery, around 1,000 doses were made available through the company's medical service and the German technical inspectorate TÜV. Of these, around 80 jabs were given on the first day, prioritizing employees with direct customer contact.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, we've been doing everything we can at Vonovia to protect our colleagues. Vaccinating through our medical service is another important element on the way to normality. So I'm glad we can now get going and present this opportunity to our workforce," says CEO Rolf Buch at the start of the vaccination campaign. Like many other companies, Vonovia is hoping that its medical service will soon receive more doses from the German government.

Priority groups and random generator

Vonovia has been prepared to start its own vaccination campaign through its medical service for quite a while now. In fact, a test line to protect the workforce was already in place at Vonovia's canteen in March and has now been converted for Covid jabs within a very short time. In other regions, the facilities have been made available to the workforce at the various health centres of the company's medical services, and suitable vaccination rooms have been created on Vonovia's premises.