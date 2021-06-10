SAIC Wins $126 Million Task Order to Support the U.S. Army

Under the five-year task order, SAIC will provide research and development in a broad range of modeling, simulation, and software-intensive areas, including ground combat systems modeling and simulations, software-in-the-loop systems integration laboratories, and lab-based performance assessments of life cycle systems architectures.

The Department of Defense Information Analysis Center awarded Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC ) a $126 million single-award task order to provide research and development for modeling and simulation enhancements in support of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) in Warren, Michigan.

“We are excited to support GVSC in its important role in providing world-class engineering across the acquisition life cycle. The Army’s ground dominance within the Multi Domain Operations construct is critical, and our team’s unique competencies and domain expertise in areas like digital engineering and modeling and simulation will help them sustain that for years to come,” said Bob Genter, SAIC president of the Defense & Civilian Sector. “On behalf of the entire team, we look forward to contributing to Army readiness and modernization.”

The CCDC GVSC develops, integrates and sustains technology solutions and capabilities for DOD crewed and unmanned ground combat and combat support systems to improve current force effectiveness and provide superior capabilities for the future.

SAIC was selected to enhance the command’s engineering life cycle by uniting leading model-based systems engineering and agile digital engineering frameworks with proven research and development expertise, along with deep experience with the application of modeling and simulation and software technologies.

