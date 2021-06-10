Evolv Technology Announces Record Q1 Bookings and Revenue

Evolv Technology, the leader in AI touchless security screening, today announced select financial highlights for the First Quarter of 2021, including the highest single quarter Revenue and Total Contract Value (TCV) Bookings numbers in the company’s history. The strong performance was attributed to venues looking to reopen safely amidst a health and safety pandemic, and a more robust expansion into key industries new to security screening.

“Our record Q1 revenue is a testament to how our industry leading weapons detection screening technology is transforming today’s physical security landscape,” said Peter George, Chief Executive Officer of Evolv Technology. “Sales were fueled by continued expansion within our customer base, strong progress in sports and new industry developments in gaming. We look forward to continuing to open up the world’s most iconic venues and leveraging our partners as they magnify Evolv’s presence in the market.”