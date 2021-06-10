Moody’s Launches Moody’s Moments Video Series Providing Insight into Corporate Strategy

The Moody’s Moments video series is an initiative of Moody’s Investor Relations team, and is available on the newly relaunched Moody’s Investor Relations site . The series will feature a variety of leaders from across the firm.

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) today announced the launch of Moody’s Moments, a new video series for Moody’s stockholders and other stakeholders that offers insights from Moody’s leadership into the company’s evolution as a global integrated risk assessment firm.

The inaugural video features Rob Fauber, Moody’s President and CEO, who outlines key components and drivers of Moody’s strategy, as well as areas of strategic focus and other key takeaways for investors. Mr. Fauber also discusses his strategic priorities as CEO, along with learnings from the pandemic.

To watch Moody’s Moments, visit https://ir.moodys.com/moodysmoments/.

