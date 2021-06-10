Former STB Commissioner and Vice-Chairman, William Clyburn, Jr., Believes CN Voting Trust Should Be Approved

CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) today announced that the Hon. William Clyburn, Jr., a former Commissioner and Vice-Chairman of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (“STB”) has written an op-ed, which was published by Railway Age . In the op-ed, Clyburn states he believes the CN voting trust addresses “unlawful control” and the “public interest” under the new rules, and that as such, the voting trust should be approved. The full text of the op-ed can be found below:

Written by William Clyburn, Jr.

Having been one of the three Surface Transportation Board (STB) Members who voted on the 2001 Major Merger Rules, it seems clear to me that the CN voting trust satisfies the new rules requirements addressing “unlawful control” and the “public interest” when deciding to approve or reject a voting trust. As such, it should be approved so that the Board and the public may move forward to consider the merits of the proposed transaction.

In adopting the 2001 new merger rules with respect to voting trusts, the STB voting trust regulation focused on the impending control application and did not create a “new test” to pre-judge the “public interest” merits of the entire proposed transaction before approving a voting trust. We were looking at the public interest factors that we believed were relevant to voting trust approval, not approval of the merger itself.

In reviewing voting trusts, we were focused on two factors: (1) would the trust insulate the target company from unlawful control by the acquiring company during the regulatory review process; and (2) would the acquiring company and target company remain financially sound so as to not jeopardize either railroad in the event the transaction was eventually denied. The new rules were designed to require applicants to formally meet these tests before the Board would approve the use of a voting trust.

Prior to adoption of the Major Merger Rules, parties proposing use of a voting trust were free to use it without Board approval. As a result, unless there was a controversy, the Board itself rarely reviewed voting trusts. As part of the 2001 proceeding, we wanted more authority over and transparency into the voting trust process. In that proceeding, we adopted rules that now require (1) applicants of a major transaction to file a voting trust for approval; (2) the Board to hold a “brief” period of time for the public to comment on the use of a voting trust; and (3) the Board to issue a decision after the comment period to either accept or reject the trust. As part of that formal review process, the STB examines the trust to ensure there is no unlawful control and to determine whether the voting trust is in the public interest regarding the financial integrity of the applicant carriers.