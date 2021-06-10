 
Paysign Named a Winner of the Nevada Top Workplaces 2021 Award by the Review-Journal and Business Press

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of prepaid card programs, digital banking services, and payment processing, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by the Review-Journal and Business Press. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection, just to name a few.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005207/en/

“We are thrilled and honored to be named as a top workplace in Nevada,” said Mark Newcomer, Paysign CEO. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

“We are thrilled and honored to be named as a top workplace in Nevada,” said Mark Newcomer, Paysign CEO. “Paysign prides itself on building a positive and collaborative culture that empowers employees to fulfill our mission and core values. They deserve recognition for this wonderful achievement.”

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc. is a leading provider of prepaid card programs, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing designed for businesses, consumers and government institutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in southern Nevada, the company creates customized, innovative payment solutions for clients across all industries, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospitality, and retail. Built on the foundation of a reliable payments platform, Paysign’s end-to-end technologies securely enable digital payout solutions and facilitate the distribution of funds for donor compensation, copay assistance, customer incentives, employee rewards, travel expenses, per diem, as well as reimbursements and rebates. Paysign’s solutions lower administrative costs, streamline operations, increase revenues, accelerate product adoption, and improve customer, employee and channel partner loyalty. To learn more, visit paysign.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.
 Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

