 
checkAd

Amazon and National Safety Council Create First-of-its-Kind Partnership to Solve the Most Common Workplace Injury in the U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 14:00  |  44   |   |   

Today Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and National Safety Council (NSC) announced a five-year partnership to invent new ways to prevent the largest category of workplace injuries in the U.S., musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs). Amazon and NSC have been working together for months on this first-of-its-kind collaboration.

“Through this partnership we’ll be able to solve problems that people face every day so they can live their fullest lives,” said Lorraine Martin, president and CEO of National Safety Council. “Going to work should be a positive, rewarding, and safe experience. We are grateful for the generous support of Amazon to help companies around the world solve this important issue while fueling our nonprofit mission to keep employees safe in the workplace.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Amazon.com Inc.!
Long
Basispreis 2.972,62€
Hebel 10,36
Ask 0,31
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 3.615,88€
Hebel 9,29
Ask 0,25
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

"As a member of Amazon’s onsite safety team, my goal is to do everything I can to keep my fellow employees healthy at work so we all go home safe to our friends and families," said Chelsea Weimer, an hourly employee at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Baltimore, MD. "Amazon has a high standard for safety; this partnership is more proof of that and I can't wait to see the work that's done to help decrease MSDs."

The partnership will aim to prevent MSDs across a variety of industries by engaging key stakeholders, conducting research, inventing new technology and processes, and scaling the results. The collaboration is made possible by Amazon’s $12 million contribution, the largest corporate contribution in the history of NSC, and will include five key components:

Advisory Council: Establishing an international advisory council to bring together safety experts, corporations, and researchers in public and private sectors. The advisory council will work together to review the most promising approaches to MSD prevention, shape the development of partnership components, and engage external parties on MSD prevention.

Pioneering Research: Conducting research utilizing next-generation artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and machine learning tools to explore current and future MSD innovations and trends. The research will be available to all industries to explore and glean insights.

Small Business and University Grants: Providing grants to small businesses, universities, and university students. These grants will fund research and innovation that help companies of all sizes achieve impact.

Innovation Challenge: Incubating and fostering innovative and practical solutions to address MSDs through Innovation Challenge competitions. These competitions will bring together experts to collaborate, iterate, and share techniques and ideas.

Seite 1 von 2
Amazon.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amazon and National Safety Council Create First-of-its-Kind Partnership to Solve the Most Common Workplace Injury in the U.S. Today Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and National Safety Council (NSC) announced a five-year partnership to invent new ways to prevent the largest category of workplace injuries in the U.S., musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs). Amazon and NSC have been working …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Terms of Rights Offering
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces 2nd Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend of $0.22 per Share
FGEN Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or June 11, 2021 Deadline in Securities Fraud ...
Battlefield 2042 Marks the Return of All-Out Warfare in New, Unmatched, Epic-Scale Experience
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
VBI Vaccines Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Twilio Segment Unveils Journeys, the First Customer Journey Builder for the New, Digital Era
NextNav, a Leader in Next Generation GPS, to Combine with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Position in Polymer Biodegradation Technologies With the Acquisition of the ...
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:11 Uhr
Amazon and HanesBrands File Joint Lawsuits Against Infringers of Champion Trademarks
15:09 Uhr
Amazon Music Launches DJ Mode: The Brand New, On-Demand Listening Experience Blends Music with Commentary from Artists and Hosts, Bringing Fans Even Closer to the Music They Love
13:54 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Apotheken im Umbruch - zwischen Corona-Erfolg und Digitalisierung
08:01 Uhr
Untersuchung gegen Amazon, Aixtron erhöht Prognose und Robinhood mit IPO-Plänen - BÖRSE TO GO
07:58 Uhr
'FT': Britische Wettbewerbsaufsicht will Amazon unter die Lupe nehmen
06:01 Uhr
BMO Financial Group Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider
05:46 Uhr
Gamestop mit zwei neuen Top-Managern - Umsatz deutlich gestiegen
09.06.21
AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Proton
09.06.21
Alexa & Co.: Sprachassistent-Anbietern droht strengere Regulierung
09.06.21
Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead is Amazon’s Best Book of the Year So Far for 2021