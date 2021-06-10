Amazon and National Safety Council Create First-of-its-Kind Partnership to Solve the Most Common Workplace Injury in the U.S.

“Through this partnership we’ll be able to solve problems that people face every day so they can live their fullest lives,” said Lorraine Martin, president and CEO of National Safety Council. “Going to work should be a positive, rewarding, and safe experience. We are grateful for the generous support of Amazon to help companies around the world solve this important issue while fueling our nonprofit mission to keep employees safe in the workplace.”

Today Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and National Safety Council (NSC) announced a five-year partnership to invent new ways to prevent the largest category of workplace injuries in the U.S., musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs). Amazon and NSC have been working together for months on this first-of-its-kind collaboration.

"As a member of Amazon’s onsite safety team, my goal is to do everything I can to keep my fellow employees healthy at work so we all go home safe to our friends and families," said Chelsea Weimer, an hourly employee at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Baltimore, MD. "Amazon has a high standard for safety; this partnership is more proof of that and I can't wait to see the work that's done to help decrease MSDs."

The partnership will aim to prevent MSDs across a variety of industries by engaging key stakeholders, conducting research, inventing new technology and processes, and scaling the results. The collaboration is made possible by Amazon’s $12 million contribution, the largest corporate contribution in the history of NSC, and will include five key components:

Advisory Council: Establishing an international advisory council to bring together safety experts, corporations, and researchers in public and private sectors. The advisory council will work together to review the most promising approaches to MSD prevention, shape the development of partnership components, and engage external parties on MSD prevention.

Pioneering Research: Conducting research utilizing next-generation artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and machine learning tools to explore current and future MSD innovations and trends. The research will be available to all industries to explore and glean insights.

Small Business and University Grants: Providing grants to small businesses, universities, and university students. These grants will fund research and innovation that help companies of all sizes achieve impact.

Innovation Challenge: Incubating and fostering innovative and practical solutions to address MSDs through Innovation Challenge competitions. These competitions will bring together experts to collaborate, iterate, and share techniques and ideas.