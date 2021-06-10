DNA Data Storage Alliance Publishes First White Paper, Launches Website

The DNA Data Storage Alliance , an organization of more than 25 leading companies formed by Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), Illumina, Inc . (NASDAQ: ILMN) and Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) together with Microsoft Research, today announced its first white paper titled “Preserving our Digital Legacy: An Introduction to DNA Data Storage.”

The white paper, which can be found on the newly launched DNA Data Storage Alliance website, www.dnastoragealliance.org, presents DNA data storage fundamentals in an accessible way for both technically curious readers and for IT business, computer science or electrical engineering readers interested in the benefits, a technical overview, and the cost of ownership of this potential new storage medium. It discusses why DNA data storage is needed and expected to address the exponential growth of digital data.

A recent Gartner reporti estimates that “In 2020, humans likely generated in excess of 400 ZB of digital ‘stuff’ – equivalent to 400 million petabytes or 400 billion terabytes (or 40 ‘shoeboxes’ of DNA data storage).” Further, “Gartner considers a 35% per-year growth scenario – closely reflecting the actual growth we saw beginning in 2010, a year that might be considered the birth of the cloud storage area – to be most likely.” According to the report, “new breeds of storage technologies must be created in response to the emerging need for immense available capacity at minimal cost in enterprise data centers.”

The density of DNA data storage is unprecedented. If the space inside an LTO cassette (approximately 235,000 mm3) were filled with DNA-based bits, the cassette could hold about 2,000,000 TB, or about 115,000 times the number of bits on an LTO-9 tape. In addition, encapsulated DNA has been shown to remain stable for 1000’s of years, even in harsh conditions.

“It’s undeniable that data growth is outpacing the scalability of today’s storage solutions. Literally, everything we do revolves around data – and capturing, storing, processing and mining it only serves to create even more data. The density and stability of DNA storage will help the industry cost-effectively cope with the expected future growth of archival data for many decades to come,” said Steffen Hellmold, vice president, corporate strategic initiatives, Western Digital.