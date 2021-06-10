 
Quad Appoints Former Ad Age President & Publisher Josh Golden to Chief Marketing Officer Position

Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), has announced the appointment of Josh Golden as Chief Marketing Officer effective July 5, 2021. Golden most recently served as president and publisher of the advertising and marketing trade magazine Ad Age.

Josh Golden to join Quad as Chief Marketing Officer

Golden brings to Quad a unique ability to transform organizations, including Ad Age and before that Xerox and NBC Universal. His experience will position Quad to be more accessible to brands and businesses and help the company grow.

“Josh has incredible insight into what keeps marketers up at night and is an advocate of our uncomplicated approach to addressing those challenges,” said Joel Quadracci, Quad Chairman, President and CEO. “The energy and expertise he will bring to our organization is key to highlighting our singular place in the market, where we offer the breadth of service of a massive holding company with the ease of engagement of a specialized agency. We are a formidable force as a marketing solutions partner, and we are excited about the future with Josh as part of our team.”

Together with Quadracci, Eric Ashworth, Executive Vice President of Product & Market Strategy and President of Agency Solutions, and Julie Currie, Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer, Golden will lead Quad’s efforts to promote its experience helping brands and marketers create big ideas, reduce complexity, increase efficiency, and enhance marketing spend effectiveness. Quad’s integrated offering enables companies to target, engage, and measure customer behaviors across all media formats.

“I’ve watched Quad’s transformation over the past several years and look forward to helping accelerate the offering and brand perception needed for Quad to support any business in the market,” said Golden. “I believe Quad uniquely offers a world-class through-the-line solution from idea through production with the power of a consultancy and the agility of a specialized agency. I can’t wait to begin.”

