Shapeways Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Of 2021

Revenue increased by 11% to $8.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 from $7.9 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Gross profit grew 30% to $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 from $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Gross margins improved to 47% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 40% in the first quarter of 2020 due to high value product focus, continued operational improvements, and further software development.

On April 28, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: GLEO). Upon closing of the transaction, expected to occur during late summer of 2021, the combined company will be named Shapeways Holdings, Inc. and is expected to remain listed on the NYSE under the new ticker symbol “SHPW.”

On June 9, 2021, Galileo filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement (the “Registration Statement”) on Form S-4 that includes a preliminary proxy statement / prospectus in connection with the proposed business combination, which is available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

“We are pleased with our strong first quarter results that reinforce the power of Shapeways’ end-to-end digital manufacturing platform powered by our purpose-built proprietary software, and we remain confident in our ability to deliver on our growth plans as we move ahead,” said Greg Kress, Shapeways’ Chief Executive Officer. “Our results reflect our ongoing focus to scale across markets and grow our customer engagement across the industrial, medical, automotive and aerospace segments. Furthermore, we continue to extend partnerships with innovative additive companies to expand our offerings to better serve our customers’ manufacturing needs, including full color 3D printing. We look forward to finalizing the merger transaction with Galileo and continuing to accelerate product innovation and expand customer adoption under the Shapeways ticker symbols “SHPW” and “SHPW.WS.”