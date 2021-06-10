 
checkAd

PPG Completes its Acquisition of Tikkurila, a Leading Nordic Paint and Coatings Company

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 14:00  |  34   |   |   

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of all of the shares of Tikkurila (NASDAQ OMX: TIK1V) tendered into PPG’s tender offer as of the expiration of the offer on June 4, 2021. Tikkurila shareholders received €34.00 in cash for each of the 38,711,646 million shares of Tikkurila tendered. Together with the shares it previously acquired, PPG now controls 97.1% of Tikkurila’s issued and outstanding shares. The remaining 2.9% will be acquired through a squeeze out process, which will be initiated promptly.

“We look forward to welcoming Tikkurila employees and leveraging the company’s complementary geographic footprint and strong portfolio of decorative brands to drive future growth,” said Michael McGarry, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. “Our teams will work as One PPG to provide customers with expanded paint and coatings options that will now include Tikkurila’s environmentally friendly decorative products and high-quality industrial coatings.”

Tikkurila was established in 1862, and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland. The company is a leading producer and distributor of decorative paint and coatings with operations in 11 countries and more than 80% of its revenue coming from Finland, Sweden, Russia, Poland, and the Baltic states. Its brands include Tikkurila, ALCRO, Teks, Vivacolor, and Beckers. Tikkurila uses the Beckers brand only in its decorative paints in Scandinavian countries as well as in some parts of Eastern Europe under a license from Aktiebolaget Wilh. Becker, obtained in conjunction with its acquisition of Alcro-Beckers Ab in 2001. Tikkurila’s industrial paint business produces paints and coatings for the wood and metal industries, among others. The company employs approximately 2,400 people globally and reported sales of approximately €582 million in 2020.

“We are proud of the value we have created through this combination for employees, customers, investors and all other stakeholders,” said Jari Paasikivi, chairman of the board, Tikkurila Oyj. “With PPG, Tikkurila employees will have access to additional growth opportunities, while customers will benefit from PPG’s focus on partnership, innovation and growth.”

“The combination of Tikkurila with PPG will give customers access to a broader portfolio of new technologies and resources. Together, we look forward to an even more colourful tomorrow, and working with the PPG team to leverage their scale and industry expertise to accelerate our development,” said Elisa Markula, CEO of Tikkurila.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein include statements relating to the expected benefits of the Tikkurila acquisition. Actual events may differ materially from current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in PPG’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Corporate

PPG Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PPG Completes its Acquisition of Tikkurila, a Leading Nordic Paint and Coatings Company PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of all of the shares of Tikkurila (NASDAQ OMX: TIK1V) tendered into PPG’s tender offer as of the expiration of the offer on June 4, 2021. Tikkurila shareholders received €34.00 in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Terms of Rights Offering
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces 2nd Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend of $0.22 per Share
FGEN Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or June 11, 2021 Deadline in Securities Fraud ...
Battlefield 2042 Marks the Return of All-Out Warfare in New, Unmatched, Epic-Scale Experience
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
VBI Vaccines Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Twilio Segment Unveils Journeys, the First Customer Journey Builder for the New, Digital Era
NextNav, a Leader in Next Generation GPS, to Combine with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Position in Polymer Biodegradation Technologies With the Acquisition of the ...
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.06.21
PPG Products Protect United Launch Alliance ATLAS V 541 Rocket That Launched NASA’s Perseverance Rover to Mars
24.05.21
PPG appoints Kappas as vice president, global sustainability, Carroll as vice president, automotive OEM, Americas and mobility
21.05.21
PPG Has Received All Necessary Regulatory Approvals for Acquisition of Tikkurila
19.05.21
PPG Introduces CORAFLON Platinum Powder Coatings for Architectural Metals
17.05.21
PPG Completes Acquisition of Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
13.05.21
PPG invests $13 million to expand capacity, enhance R&D at Jiading facility