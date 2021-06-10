Xos, Inc. Unveils Powered by Xos Powertrain Division

Xos, Inc., a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles ("Xos" or the "Company") that recently announced a planned business combination with NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NGAC) (“NextGen”), today announced that it has established Powered by Xos (“Powered by Xos”), a new powertrain division that will operate under the leadership of industry veteran Brett Wilson.

The new division will offer Xos’ powertrain technology along with design and integration expertise to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the commercial, off-highway and industrial markets. Xos will continue developing commercial electric vehicles built on its proprietary X-Platform and X-Pack through its growing OEM division, working closely with its longstanding and new customers.

Powered by Xos will provide customers with proprietary powertrain technology and robust components, purpose-designed for the rigors of commercial use. Xos’ powertrain offerings will include a broad range of solutions including high voltage batteries, power distribution and management componentry, battery management systems, system controls, inverters, electric traction motors, auxiliary drive systems, in addition to robust engineering, design, and integration services.

“At Xos, we recognize that the technology we have developed initially for last-mile and back-to-base operations can be deployed to off-highway applications that are also ripe for electrification, like heavy-duty forklifts which have short routes and easy access to charging,” said Dakota Semler, CEO and Co-Founder of Xos, Inc. “Customers like Wiggins Lift Co. have validated Xos’ technology for the off-highway markets. We look forward to building the Powered by Xos business segment alongside our growing OEM platform, and are pleased to have Brett join our team to help fleets of all kinds go electric.”

“I am thrilled to join the Xos team at this pivotal moment for electric mobility, and am particularly proud to join a team dedicated to providing intelligent mobility solutions to advance the electrification of industrial equipment,” said Mr. Wilson, Director of Powertrain Sales at Xos. “At Xos, we purpose-designed and built battery electric technology specifically for commercial and industrial applications, ensuring the technology is tailored to their unique use cases. With Powered by Xos, we’re excited to broaden the reach of our technology by offering it to other OEMs interested in transitioning to electric powertrains.”