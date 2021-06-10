Xos, Inc. Announces New Powertrain Order from Wiggins Lift Co., Inc.

Xos, Inc., a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles ("Xos" or the "Company") that recently announced a planned business combination with NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NGAC) (“NextGen”), today announced that Powered by Xos (“Powered by Xos”), the company’s recently announced powertrain division, has secured an order from repeat Xos customer Wiggins Lift Co., Inc. (“Wiggins”), bringing the total number of powertrain systems to 38 powertrain systems to be delivered this year.

“We are thrilled that Wiggins has chosen to further commit to Xos as its partner to implement powertrain systems in its eBull product line, which demonstrates the strength of our technology and existing customer relationships,” said Dakota Semler, CEO and Co-Founder of Xos, Inc. “We have demonstrated that the technology we have developed for last mile delivery vehicles can be adapted to numerous off-highway applications that are also ripe for electrification, like Wiggins’ high-capacity forklifts, which have short routes and easy access to charging infrastructure.”

Wiggins is a premier manufacturer of high-capacity forklifts for marine, industrial, agriculture, military, and other specialized applications. Wiggins initially ordered 20 powertrain systems for its Yard eBull product line to be used in ports to load and unload large cargo ships. To date, 14 of those systems have been successfully deployed in eBull units currently working in the Port of Stockton, California, prompting an additional order of 18 more systems. Wiggins may place additional orders pending finalization of current conversations for units scheduled to be deployed in Stockton, West Sacramento, and Los Angeles.

“Wiggins is dedicated to offering best-in-class forklifts to our customers, and that includes implementing the latest innovation and cutting edge technology to increase our products’ efficiency, enhance sustainability, and improve the overall customer experience,” said Micah McDowell, Director of Sales at Wiggins. “We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Xos to expand the integration of its powertrain systems into our eBull platform and provide a more sustainable product to our customers, decreasing our customers’ maintenance and total cost of ownership while minimizing our impact on the environment.”