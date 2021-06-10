 
checkAd

Xos, Inc. Announces New Powertrain Order from Wiggins Lift Co., Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 14:05  |  67   |   |   

Xos, Inc., a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles ("Xos" or the "Company") that recently announced a planned business combination with NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NGAC) (“NextGen”), today announced that Powered by Xos (“Powered by Xos”), the company’s recently announced powertrain division, has secured an order from repeat Xos customer Wiggins Lift Co., Inc. (“Wiggins”), bringing the total number of powertrain systems to 38 powertrain systems to be delivered this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005318/en/

“We are thrilled that Wiggins has chosen to further commit to Xos as its partner to implement powertrain systems in its eBull product line, which demonstrates the strength of our technology and existing customer relationships,” said Dakota Semler, CEO and Co-Founder of Xos, Inc. “We have demonstrated that the technology we have developed for last mile delivery vehicles can be adapted to numerous off-highway applications that are also ripe for electrification, like Wiggins’ high-capacity forklifts, which have short routes and easy access to charging infrastructure.”

Wiggins is a premier manufacturer of high-capacity forklifts for marine, industrial, agriculture, military, and other specialized applications. Wiggins initially ordered 20 powertrain systems for its Yard eBull product line to be used in ports to load and unload large cargo ships. To date, 14 of those systems have been successfully deployed in eBull units currently working in the Port of Stockton, California, prompting an additional order of 18 more systems. Wiggins may place additional orders pending finalization of current conversations for units scheduled to be deployed in Stockton, West Sacramento, and Los Angeles.

“Wiggins is dedicated to offering best-in-class forklifts to our customers, and that includes implementing the latest innovation and cutting edge technology to increase our products’ efficiency, enhance sustainability, and improve the overall customer experience,” said Micah McDowell, Director of Sales at Wiggins. “We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Xos to expand the integration of its powertrain systems into our eBull platform and provide a more sustainable product to our customers, decreasing our customers’ maintenance and total cost of ownership while minimizing our impact on the environment.”

Seite 1 von 5
NextGen Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xos, Inc. Announces New Powertrain Order from Wiggins Lift Co., Inc. Xos, Inc., a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles ("Xos" or the "Company") that recently announced a planned business combination with NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NGAC) (“NextGen”), today …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Terms of Rights Offering
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces 2nd Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend of $0.22 per Share
FGEN Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or June 11, 2021 Deadline in Securities Fraud ...
Battlefield 2042 Marks the Return of All-Out Warfare in New, Unmatched, Epic-Scale Experience
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
VBI Vaccines Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Twilio Segment Unveils Journeys, the First Customer Journey Builder for the New, Digital Era
NextNav, a Leader in Next Generation GPS, to Combine with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Position in Polymer Biodegradation Technologies With the Acquisition of the ...
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Xos, Inc. Unveils Powered by Xos Powertrain Division