Foresight to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Management will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings on June 23 rd and June 24 th , 2021. To schedule a meeting, please contact Sidoti or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com .

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., an innovator in automotive vision systems (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), today announced that Eli Yoresh, Chief Financial Officer, and Doron Cohadier, Vice President of Business Development, will present virtually at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 23 rd , 2021 at 9:15am EDT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public on the Investor Relations website under the Events section: https://ir.foresightauto.com/events. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight’s vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration, sensor fusion and dense 3D point cloud that can be applied to diverse markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005476/en/