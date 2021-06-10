ZipRecruiter’s ‘Invite to Apply’ Generates 2.5 Times as Many Candidates per Job

ZipRecruiter’s ‘Invite to Apply’ is a transformational AI-powered smart hiring tool that delights job seekers and gives more control to hiring managers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Job seekers and employers are praising ZipRecruiter’s ‘Invite to Apply’ tool as a solution to current bottlenecks in hiring.

“During the pandemic it has been hard to find a job,” says Summer Carignan, who was hired by a major hospital through ‘Invite to Apply.’ “ZipRecruiter allowed an employer to reach out to me,” instead of the other way around. “I ended up taking a job that contacted me and the process went so much faster.”

‘Invite to Apply’ acts like a personal recruiter both for job seekers and businesses. It leverages ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology to identify candidates who are a strong fit for a business’s open roles and presents them to hiring managers. Businesses can then invite top candidates to apply for their jobs.

“‘Invite to Apply’ is the key to unlocking a faster hiring process and a better candidate experience,” says ZipRecruiter co-founder and CEO Ian Siegel. “This is a smarter way for the job market to work.”

How It Works

‘Invite to Apply’ finds qualified candidates for open roles even before they apply. It then presents those job seekers to employers. The newly launched redesign shows employers detailed information about the candidate, including previous job titles, years of experience, education, veteran status, certifications, and a rating indicating how strong a match they are for the role. Employers can even see how recently candidates have been active on ZipRecruiter.

Once they have reviewed the pool of potential candidates, businesses can then invite their top choices to apply with one click.

Why It Is a Game Changer

Jobs where employers use ‘Invite to Apply’ receive over 2.5 times more candidates.1 And candidates who are invited to apply are nearly three times more likely to get hired.2

In the current climate, ‘Invite to Apply’ also sends an important signal to job seekers—including people who lost their jobs during the pandemic and parents who were forced to put their careers on hold during school closures—that labor market conditions are rapidly improving and that businesses need their skills and talents.

As an added benefit, ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching algorithms learn more about employers’ preferences when they use ‘Invite to Apply,’ which enables the tool to get ever better at finding exactly the right candidates for every job.

What Job Seekers and Employers are Saying

A representative of Reddy Ice, the largest packaged ice manufacturer in the U.S., said “If we see someone with the right skills, we can actually reach out and invite them to apply. That way, they know we’re interested. And nine times out of ten, the person moves forward in the hiring process.”

A job seeker named Tracy C. Bozeman told ZipRecruiter: “I had recently moved to Oregon when the pandemic hit. It seemed hopeless to find an opportunity in this job market. But...then [my employer] found me on ZipRecruiter! So, even when I gave up hope in finding a good job, it found me instead.”

1 ZipRecruiter Internal Data, average Jan. 1–Dec. 31 2020.

2 Based on self-reporting by over 10,000 logged in users who reported being hired for a job through ZipRecruiter from September 1, 2020–October 31, 2020.

3 Based on ratings information for the Google Play Store and Apple App Store from the AppFollow platform, during the period of March 2017 to Feb 2021 for the job seeker apps of ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Craigslist, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.

4 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as set forth in G2, Best Job Boards Software, https://www.g2.com/categories/job-boards?utf8=%E2%9C%93&order=top_ ... (last visited January 25, 2021).

