Zoetis A.L.P.H.A. Initiative Improves Livestock Health and Farmers’ Livelihoods in Sub-Saharan Africa with 1.7 billion Doses of Vaccines and Medicines administered in Four Years

The initiative -- founded in 2017 with a $14 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation – is dedicated to improving animal health and livelihoods in the region by increasing access to quality veterinary vaccines, medicines and services, diagnostic laboratory networks, and animal health training.

Livestock health and farmers’ livelihoods have been dramatically improved in Sub-Saharan Africa, following the administration of 1.7 billion doses of vaccines and medicines and over 650,000 diagnostic tests through Zoetis’ African Livestock Productivity and Health Advancement (A.L.P.H.A.) initiative, now in its fourth year.

In four years of activity, the company has made significant progress in establishing the infrastructure and training to improve the state of animal health and productivity. Ten new fully operational serology laboratories have been established across Nigeria, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Uganda; and 13,234 farmers, veterinarians and para-veterinarians have been trained -- with an estimated extended reach of 657,800 people through train-the-trainer programs.

The A.L.P.H.A. initiative is helping Zoetis meet its aspirations to grow veterinary care in emerging markets under its new Driven to Care long-term sustainability goals, which build on the company’s purpose to nurture the world by advancing care for animals.

Glenn David, Executive Vice President and Group President at Zoetis, said: “Studies show that when households in a developing region acquire livestock, they report higher income, improved nutrition and better access to financial resources. Animal health is extremely important in contributing to sustainable development goals and economic opportunities in Africa.”

“Over the last four years, we’ve demonstrated that greater access to medicines and technology can help farmers raise healthier animals and secure a more productive and sustainable food supply and income. The progress being made is critical to the economic development of the region and well-being of its people, especially as they face COVID-19 and worsening famine rates,” said David.

Through dedicated regulatory activities, Zoetis submitted 85 veterinary products for registration approval. The company also delivered 35 products – primarily for preventative care -- to the markets, in addition to the Zoetis diagnostics portfolio in A.L.P.H.A. countries, which are all crucial components of sustainable development in the animal health sector. Four years ago, there were just four Zoetis products available to farmers in Sub-Saharan Africa to address the health of their herds.