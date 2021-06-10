 
checkAd

NFI unveils its first zero-emission, three-axle double deck bus for North America, the Alexander Dennis Enviro500EV CHARGE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 14:09  |  72   |   |   

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today unveiled its first zero-emission, three-axle double deck bus. The Enviro500EV CHARGE is the North American all-electric version of the world’s best-selling double deck bus, and is produced by NFI subsidiary Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”).

Like all NFI double deck buses for North America, the 45-foot Enviro500EV CHARGE offers an amazing passenger experience with panoramic views, low-floor entry, reclined seating, overhead reading lights and air vents, USB ports, and Wi-Fi and multimedia capability—but its main feature is its high passenger capacity, with up to 82 seats, including 53 on the upper deck. It also features several industry firsts, including full independent front suspension for a smoother and more comfortable ride, and an integrated electric drive system tailored to the requirements of North American transit agencies. A well-lit staircase with conveniently positioned handrails, wide entrance and wide exit doors, a 1-in-6 mobility ramp, unobstructed isles with sculpted handrails, mobility devices, and fully flat floor through to the rear seating ensure outstanding accessibility.

The Enviro500EV CHARGE forms part of NFI’s industry leading range of zero-emission buses and coaches. The CHARGE line-up includes New Flyer’s Xcelsior CHARGE NG and Xcelsior CHARGE H2, MCI’s J4500 CHARGE and D45 CRT LE CHARGE, and the ARBOC Equess CHARGE. The Enviro500 EV CHARGE is Buy America-compliant, and Altoona testing is scheduled to start later this year. NFI is the only operator in North America to offer battery-electric, fuel cell-electric and electric trolleys.

“Today marks the very first launch of an ADL vehicle at our Vehicle Innovation Center, and we are excited to have an ADL zero-emission bus join our line-up for North America,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer of NFI. “When we acquired ADL in May 2019, we knew that ADL’s strong international growth agenda and double deck bus platform would mean an exciting road ahead—today’s launch brings together both of these elements. At NFI, we are leading the evolution to zero-emission mobility – Leading the ZEvolution, as we like to call it – and ADL is a central part of our continued leadership and innovation.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NFI unveils its first zero-emission, three-axle double deck bus for North America, the Alexander Dennis Enviro500EV CHARGE WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today unveiled its first …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $1.0 Billion Securitization of Re-Performing Loans
Cocrystal Pharma’s Participation in the Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series is Now ...
Wesdome Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report at the Kiena Mine in Val d’Or, Quebec
Jamf Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholders
Reduced Nicotine Tobacco and Cannabinoid Innovator 22nd Century Group to Be Added to Russell 2000, ...
22nd Century Announces Closing of $40 Million Common Stock Registered Direct Offering
TC Energy confirms termination of Keystone XL Pipeline Project
The Flowr Corporation Announces 2021 AGM Results
African Gold Group Provides an Update on Ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility Projects at Its ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board