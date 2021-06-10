NFI unveils its first zero-emission, three-axle double deck bus for North America, the Alexander Dennis Enviro500EV CHARGE

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today unveiled its first zero-emission, three-axle double deck bus. The Enviro500EV CHARGE is the North American all-electric version of the world’s best-selling double deck bus, and is produced by NFI subsidiary Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”).



Like all NFI double deck buses for North America, the 45-foot Enviro500EV CHARGE offers an amazing passenger experience with panoramic views, low-floor entry, reclined seating, overhead reading lights and air vents, USB ports, and Wi-Fi and multimedia capability—but its main feature is its high passenger capacity, with up to 82 seats, including 53 on the upper deck. It also features several industry firsts, including full independent front suspension for a smoother and more comfortable ride, and an integrated electric drive system tailored to the requirements of North American transit agencies. A well-lit staircase with conveniently positioned handrails, wide entrance and wide exit doors, a 1-in-6 mobility ramp, unobstructed isles with sculpted handrails, mobility devices, and fully flat floor through to the rear seating ensure outstanding accessibility.

The Enviro500EV CHARGE forms part of NFI’s industry leading range of zero-emission buses and coaches. The CHARGE line-up includes New Flyer’s Xcelsior CHARGE NG and Xcelsior CHARGE H2, MCI’s J4500 CHARGE and D45 CRT LE CHARGE, and the ARBOC Equess CHARGE. The Enviro500 EV CHARGE is Buy America-compliant, and Altoona testing is scheduled to start later this year. NFI is the only operator in North America to offer battery-electric, fuel cell-electric and electric trolleys.

“Today marks the very first launch of an ADL vehicle at our Vehicle Innovation Center, and we are excited to have an ADL zero-emission bus join our line-up for North America,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer of NFI. “When we acquired ADL in May 2019, we knew that ADL’s strong international growth agenda and double deck bus platform would mean an exciting road ahead—today’s launch brings together both of these elements. At NFI, we are leading the evolution to zero-emission mobility – Leading the ZEvolution, as we like to call it – and ADL is a central part of our continued leadership and innovation.”