 
checkAd

10x Genomics Unlocks Whole Transcriptome Analysis in FFPE Tissues With New Visium Assay, Now Shipping

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

Fueling Discovery in Preserved Tissue Samples to Advance Clinical Translational Research

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) today announced it is shipping its new Visium Spatial Gene Expression for FFPE (formalin-fixed and paraffin-embedded) assay. The offering gives researchers access to the whole transcriptome across their entire tissue, enabling true unbiased discovery in FFPE samples for the first time. 

The product addresses customer demand for whole transcriptome spatial profiling of FFPE tissue blocks, especially in the area of translational research. FFPE processing can cause significant damage to nucleic acids, such as RNA, making it challenging to perform transcriptomic analyses. To address this, 10x Genomics developed groundbreaking new chemistry for Visium to be applied to FFPE tissues with similarly high sensitivity and the same spatial resolution as fresh frozen samples. The result is a product that combines the benefits of histological techniques with the massive throughput and discovery power of next generation sequencing, advancing discoveries in clinical research.

Researchers at institutions including the Keck School of Medicine at University of Southern California, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and Europe’s Wellcome Sanger Institute are already evaluating Visium for FFPE for their research in immuno-oncology and developmental neuroscience.

“This is the Century of Biology, and at 10x, we continue developing tools that can accelerate the mastery of biology to advance human health at an unprecedented pace,”  said Ben Hindson, 10x Genomics Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer.  “Our new Visium Spatial Gene Expression for FFPE is trailblazing technology that will help scientists gain a better understanding of biological processes and diseases.”

“The availability of a tool that will allow spatial whole transcriptome sequencing on archival tissue sections is a game changer,” said Dr. John Carpten, Professor and Chair of Translational Genomics at the Keck School of Medicine at University of Southern California, Los Angeles. “This will provide us with the opportunity to assess cellular states in samples that are linked to treatment response and outcomes, and to do so in an unbiased way. 10x Genomics has been an amazing partner in providing commercial-grade innovative technologies to study the molecular features of tumors at the level of the whole transcriptome and with spatial resolution.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

10x Genomics Unlocks Whole Transcriptome Analysis in FFPE Tissues With New Visium Assay, Now Shipping Fueling Discovery in Preserved Tissue Samples to Advance Clinical Translational ResearchPLEASANTON, Calif., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) today announced it is shipping its new Visium Spatial Gene Expression for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $1.0 Billion Securitization of Re-Performing Loans
Cocrystal Pharma’s Participation in the Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series is Now ...
Wesdome Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report at the Kiena Mine in Val d’Or, Quebec
Jamf Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholders
Reduced Nicotine Tobacco and Cannabinoid Innovator 22nd Century Group to Be Added to Russell 2000, ...
22nd Century Announces Closing of $40 Million Common Stock Registered Direct Offering
TC Energy confirms termination of Keystone XL Pipeline Project
The Flowr Corporation Announces 2021 AGM Results
African Gold Group Provides an Update on Ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility Projects at Its ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board