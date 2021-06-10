10x Genomics Unlocks Whole Transcriptome Analysis in FFPE Tissues With New Visium Assay, Now Shipping

Fueling Discovery in Preserved Tissue Samples to Advance Clinical Translational Research

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10x Genomics , Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) today announced it is shipping its new Visium Spatial Gene Expression for FFPE (formalin-fixed and paraffin-embedded) assay. The offering gives researchers access to the whole transcriptome across their entire tissue, enabling true unbiased discovery in FFPE samples for the first time.



The product addresses customer demand for whole transcriptome spatial profiling of FFPE tissue blocks, especially in the area of translational research. FFPE processing can cause significant damage to nucleic acids, such as RNA, making it challenging to perform transcriptomic analyses. To address this, 10x Genomics developed groundbreaking new chemistry for Visium to be applied to FFPE tissues with similarly high sensitivity and the same spatial resolution as fresh frozen samples. The result is a product that combines the benefits of histological techniques with the massive throughput and discovery power of next generation sequencing, advancing discoveries in clinical research.

Researchers at institutions including the Keck School of Medicine at University of Southern California, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and Europe’s Wellcome Sanger Institute are already evaluating Visium for FFPE for their research in immuno-oncology and developmental neuroscience.

“This is the Century of Biology, and at 10x, we continue developing tools that can accelerate the mastery of biology to advance human health at an unprecedented pace,” said Ben Hindson, 10x Genomics Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer. “Our new Visium Spatial Gene Expression for FFPE is trailblazing technology that will help scientists gain a better understanding of biological processes and diseases.”

“The availability of a tool that will allow spatial whole transcriptome sequencing on archival tissue sections is a game changer,” said Dr. John Carpten, Professor and Chair of Translational Genomics at the Keck School of Medicine at University of Southern California, Los Angeles. “This will provide us with the opportunity to assess cellular states in samples that are linked to treatment response and outcomes, and to do so in an unbiased way. 10x Genomics has been an amazing partner in providing commercial-grade innovative technologies to study the molecular features of tumors at the level of the whole transcriptome and with spatial resolution.”