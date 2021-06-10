 
Longeveron’s Chairman and Chief Science Officer Invited by National Academy of Medicine to Speak at Longevity Symposium

Joshua M. Hare, MD to participate in symposium “Transformative Advances in Biological Sciences for Healthy Longevity”

MIAMI, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic, aging-related and life-threatening conditions, announced today that its Co-founder and Chairman, Joshua M. Hare, MD, will be a panelist at the National Academy of Medicine’s (NAM) International Workshop on Science & Technology for Healthy Longevity on June 15 & 17, 2021. Dr. Hare will participate in the symposium, “Transformative Advances in Biological Sciences for Healthy Longevity” on Tuesday, June 15 at 5:10 PM EDT. 

The workshop is an integral component of an important initiative undertaken by the NAM to develop a Global Roadmap for Healthy Longevity, a comprehensive, evidence-based report to assess the challenges presented by population aging, develop recommendations, and demonstrate how these challenges can be translated into opportunities for societies globally.

Participants in the Science and Technology workshop will explore and recommend avenues for developing, incentivizing, and funding innovative and groundbreaking research and development across basic, clinical, pharmaceutical, social and behavioral sciences, bioengineering, information technology, and assistive technologies.

“We are honored that our Co-founder, Chairman, and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Hare, has been invited to participate at the prestigious National Academy of Medicine on the subject of healthy aging,” said Geoff Green, Chief Executive Officer of Longeveron. “At Longeveron, our research is focused on developing safe and effective regenerative medicine therapeutics for chronic aging-related diseases and disorders, and we consider ourselves leaders in the field of cell-based therapies for Alzheimer’s disease and Aging Frailty.”

The Company recently completed two Phase 2 trials in the U.S. evaluating Lomecel-B for Aging Frailty, a geriatric condition characterized by a multisystem loss of function and reserve that leaves elderly individuals at greater risk for poor clinical outcomes such as hospitalization, disability and death. Top-line data from these trials are expected in the third quarter of this year. Additionally, Lomecel-B will be tested in Japanese Aging Frailty patients in a Phase 2 trial that is expected to initiate in the second half of this year and is being conducted by Japan’s National Center for Geriatrics & Gerontology and Juntendo University Hospital. The Company’s Alzheimer’s disease program is advancing to a Phase 2 trial this year after recently successfully completing a Phase 1 safety trial. The Phase 1 results, previously reported by the Company, showed that peripheral IV infusion of Lomecel-B in mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease patients was safe and well-tolerated, and that low dose Lomecel-B significantly slowed cognitive decline compared to placebo as measured by Mini Mental State Exam.

