Zscaler and ServiceNow Integrate to Offer Enterprise Cloud Data Control and Fast Threat Detection and Response

Cloud Leaders Bring Advanced Visibility and Access Control to Data for the New Hybrid Workforce

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced new integrations with ServiceNow , the leading digital workflow company, enabling advanced visibility, access control, and data security for optimized cloud data protection and security incident response. These enhancements allow customers to further benefit from their zero trust architectures by gaining complete control of sensitive cloud-based data and fast threat detection and response as they accelerate their secure digital transformation journey.



The new offering provides native ingestion of Zscaler’s leading cloud security threat intelligence in order to accelerate threat investigation and response workflows for cloud-first organizations. This integration simplifies operations for security teams with the ability to easily view actionable data using a single console, reducing the need to pivot across disjointed management tools for point products.

With Zscaler Data Protection integrations, customers’ can improve data protection and compliance on the ServiceNow Now Platform. By allowing Zscaler to control authentication, remote and unmanaged devices can be easily restricted from accessing ServiceNow’s platform and data. Devices can only access ServiceNow through Zscaler, whereby security policies and access control to sensitive data can be enforced.

“The migration of applications and data to the cloud is driving network transformation,” said Amit Sinha, president, CTO, board member at Zscaler. “Simultaneously, organizations are shifting to a hybrid workforce where work from anywhere is quickly becoming the norm, requiring a completely new approach to security, built on zero trust. Zscaler ensures that only authenticated users and secure devices can access ServiceNow, based on business policies and without putting them on the same network. By sharing threat intelligence and leveraging context based access controls, Zscaler and ServiceNow can reduce business risk, simplify compliance and improve work from anywhere user experience.