Splash Beverage Group Expands Distribution for Its Brands Through Agreement with Golden Beverage Company

Splash’s TapouT isotonic sports drink, Copa di Vino wine by the glass, and Pulpoloco sangria from Spain packaged in a first-of-its-kind biodegradable can, will join brands including Miller Lite, Coors, Dos Equis, Essentia and Jones Soda on retail shelves throughout the state of Utah. Golden Beverage’s 100+ employees ensure that retailers are well stocked with the high-profile brands it distributes which now includes Splash Beverage Group’s alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Splash Beverage Group , Inc. (OTCQB: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, announces today it signed a distribution agreement with Golden Beverage Company , a full service, award winning beverage distributor based in Ogden, Utah, servicing a diverse portfolio of beer, soda and energy drinks.

“We are continuously expanding the depth and breadth of our distribution, both in the U.S. and internationally. Great brands are at their best when combined with great distribution and in Golden Beverage Company we’ve found an award-winning partner that distributes high quality, high profile beverages with superior service to its network of retailers. As a result of our effective marketing campaigns, a growing demographic of consumers are seeking out our brands and we’re happy they will find them on local retail shelves throughout Utah. We are very pleased to enter this distribution agreement and look forward to expanding our pipeline of brands distributed through Golden Beverage,” stated Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk.

SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation inability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed transaction or to complete the transactions contemplated by the non-binding term sheet, matters discovered by the parties as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

