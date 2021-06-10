 
checkAd

Splash Beverage Group Expands Distribution for Its Brands Through Agreement with Golden Beverage Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Distribution throughout the state of Utah for TapouT, Copa di Vino and Pulpoloco

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (OTCQB: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, announces today it signed a distribution agreement with Golden Beverage Company, a full service, award winning beverage distributor based in Ogden, Utah, servicing a diverse portfolio of beer, soda and energy drinks.

Splash’s TapouT isotonic sports drink, Copa di Vino wine by the glass, and Pulpoloco sangria from Spain packaged in a first-of-its-kind biodegradable can, will join brands including Miller Lite, Coors, Dos Equis, Essentia and Jones Soda on retail shelves throughout the state of Utah. Golden Beverage’s 100+ employees ensure that retailers are well stocked with the high-profile brands it distributes which now includes Splash Beverage Group’s alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

“We are continuously expanding the depth and breadth of our distribution, both in the U.S. and internationally. Great brands are at their best when combined with great distribution and in Golden Beverage Company we’ve found an award-winning partner that distributes high quality, high profile beverages with superior service to its network of retailers. As a result of our effective marketing campaigns, a growing demographic of consumers are seeking out our brands and we’re happy they will find them on local retail shelves throughout Utah. We are very pleased to enter this distribution agreement and look forward to expanding our pipeline of brands distributed through Golden Beverage,” stated Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash.

Follow Splash Beverage Group on Twitter: www.twitter.com/SplashBev

PHOTOS:

Splash Beverage Group Inc.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7319/85064_8806c759a4deeb78_002f ...

SBEV - Splash Beverage Group Inc. Product Line

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7319/85064_8806c759a4deeb78_003f ...

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk.

SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation inability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed transaction or to complete the transactions contemplated by the non-binding term sheet, matters discovered by the parties as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

Contact Information:

Splashbeveragegroup.com

info@splashbeveragegroup.com

954-745-5815

SOURCE: Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Splash Beverage Group Expands Distribution for Its Brands Through Agreement with Golden Beverage Company Distribution throughout the state of Utah for TapouT, Copa di Vino and PulpolocoFORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (OTCQB: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $1.0 Billion Securitization of Re-Performing Loans
Cocrystal Pharma’s Participation in the Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series is Now ...
Wesdome Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report at the Kiena Mine in Val d’Or, Quebec
Jamf Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholders
Reduced Nicotine Tobacco and Cannabinoid Innovator 22nd Century Group to Be Added to Russell 2000, ...
22nd Century Announces Closing of $40 Million Common Stock Registered Direct Offering
TC Energy confirms termination of Keystone XL Pipeline Project
The Flowr Corporation Announces 2021 AGM Results
African Gold Group Provides an Update on Ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility Projects at Its ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board