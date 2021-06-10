 
Protara Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Jane Huang, M.D. to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced the appointment of Jane Huang, M.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. Huang, an experienced biotech executive and proven leader throughout the development lifecycle of multiple oncology therapeutics globally, currently serves as Chief Medical Officer, Hematology at BeiGene, Ltd.

“It is a great privilege to welcome Dr. Huang to our Board of Directors,” said Jesse Shefferman, Chief Executive Officer of Protara Therapeutics. “As a proven industry leader with extensive oncology drug development experience, we believe Dr. Huang’s insights will be invaluable as we continue to advance TARA-002, our lead product candidate, for the treatment of both non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.”

“It is a pleasure to join the Protara Board of Directors at such an exciting time in the Company’s evolution,” said Dr. Huang. “I look forward to working with the talented leadership team as they continue to execute on their mission of bringing transformative therapies to patients with cancer and rare diseases.”

At BeiGene, Dr. Huang oversees hematology drug development, and played a key role in the first approval of tislelizumab, BeiGene’s PD-1 inhibitor, and zanubrutinib, BeiGene’s BTK inhibitor. Prior to joining BeiGene, Dr. Huang was the Vice President and Head of Development at Acerta Pharma, where she oversaw global clinical development of the BTK inhibitor acalabrutinib. Previously, she served as Group Medical Director at Genentech where she played a leading role in drug development programs for several molecules at all stages of development, including venetoclax and obinutuzumab. Dr. Huang also currently serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor (adjunct), Thoracic Oncology, at Stanford University.

Dr. Huang received her Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Sciences from Stanford University and her M.D. from University of Washington School of Medicine. She is board certified in Hematology, Oncology and Internal Medicine, and she completed her residency in Internal Medicine and fellowships in Hematology and Oncology at Stanford University.

About Protara Therapeutics, Inc.

Protara is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with cancer and rare diseases with limited treatment options. Protara’s portfolio includes its lead program, TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy being developed for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations, and IV Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure-associated liver disease. For more information, visit www.protaratx.com.

