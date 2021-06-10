 
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Hosting Investor Webinar with Corporate Updates and Key Opinion Leader and Patient Advocate Presentations on Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria, M. abscessus

BOSTON, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use, today announced that it will host an investor webinar on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the webinar, Paratek will provide a corporate overview and an update on NUZYRA (omadacycline), the company’s once-daily oral and intravenous antibiotic and discuss future development opportunities.

The webinar will also feature a presentation by Kevin L. Winthrop, M.D., M.P.H., Professor of Infectious Disease at Oregon Health & Science University, and Amy Leitman, President of NTM Info & Research, a nonprofit advocacy group for patients with pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacterial disease, who will discuss Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM), the current treatment landscape, the unmet medical need and the disease’s impact on patients and their families.

Paratek plans to initiate a Phase 2b study in June 2021 to explore the potential utility of omadacycline as a treatment for NTM infections due to Mycobacterium abscessus (M. abscessus), a rare disease with no currently approved therapies.

NUZYRA is a novel antibiotic FDA approved with both once-daily oral and intravenous (IV) formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). A modernized tetracycline, NUZYRA is specifically designed to overcome tetracycline resistance and exhibits activity across a spectrum of bacteria, including Gram-positive, Gram-negative, atypicals, and other drug-resistant strains.

Kevin L. Winthrop, M.D., M.P.H., Professor of Public Health, Infectious Diseases, and Ophthalmology at Oregon Health and Science University (OSHU)

Dr. Winthrop is a former staff infectious disease epidemiologist from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of Tuberculosis (TB) Elimination. He has co-authored over 300 publications, many detailing the epidemiologic and clinical aspects of NTM, tuberculosis, and other infections associated with rheumatic diseases and biologic immunosuppressive therapies. Clinically, he provides regional consultations for mycobacterial diseases and other chronic chest infections and serves as the medical consultant to the Oregon Public Health Division’s TB control program. His Center for Infectious Disease Studies has served as the lead institution and coordinating center for multiple cohort studies and clinical trials. Dr. Winthrop has served as a primary or senior investigator in many of these clinical and epidemiologic studies, and frequently collaborates with the Pulmonary Department on studies related to bronchiectasis. He founded the NTM Research Consortium and associated Clinical Trials Network, which facilitate collaborative, multi-site grants and clinical trials among patients with NTM. He is a member of the graduate faculty at OHSU where he mentors public health students, medical students, and physicians in post-graduate training.

