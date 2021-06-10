Ero Copper Announces Plans to List on the New York Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (“Ero Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: ERO) is pleased to announce the Company has received approval from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) for a U.S. listing of its common shares. The Company expects to commence trading on the NYSE on or about June 15, 2021 under the ticker symbol “ERO”. The Company’s common shares will continue trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “ERO”.



“We believe this U.S. listing is an important milestone for our Company as it provides another access point for investors seeking to invest in Ero,” said Noel Dunn, Executive Chairman. “Since our IPO in 2017, our business and assets have achieved tremendous growth, garnering increased attention from global investors. We believe that listing on the NYSE offers an opportunity to broaden our shareholder base and enhance trading liquidity for existing shareholders.”