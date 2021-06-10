Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces $50 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market under Nasdaq Rules

DEERFIELD, Ill., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (“Surgalign”) (NASDAQ: SRGA), a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care through the evolution of digital surgery, today announced that it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with several institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 28,985,508 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 28,985,508 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $1.725 per share of common stock and related warrant in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.725 per share, will be immediately exercisable, and will expire three (3) years from the issuance date. The registered direct offering is expected to close on or about June 14, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.