Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces $50 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market under Nasdaq Rules

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

DEERFIELD, Ill., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (“Surgalign”) (NASDAQ: SRGA), a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care through the evolution of digital surgery, today announced that it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with several institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 28,985,508 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 28,985,508 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $1.725 per share of common stock and related warrant in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.725 per share, will be immediately exercisable, and will expire three (3) years from the issuance date. The registered direct offering is expected to close on or about June 14, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $50 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. Surgalign currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including preparation for approval, utilization and ongoing development of its digital surgical guidance system.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to Surgalign’s shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-231719) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 23, 2019 and declared effective on June 14, 2019. Such securities may be offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered in the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by e-mail: placements@hcwco.com or by telephone: (212) 856-5711.

