 
checkAd

Cue Biopharma Announces First Patient Dosed in Part B Patient Expansion of CUE-101 Phase 1 Monotherapy Trial in HPV+ Second Line and Beyond HNSCC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced today that it has dosed the first patient in the Part B expansion phase of its Phase 1 monotherapy clinical trial of CUE-101 at the recommended Phase 2 dose of 4mg/kg.

The Phase 1b portion of the CUE-101 monotherapy clinical trial in patients with HPV+ second line and beyond (2L+) head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is expected to enroll up to 20 patients. The data supporting the patient expansion has been encouraging to date, with six patients having confirmed stable disease (SD) and one patient with a confirmed partial response of approximately 50% tumor reduction in the dose escalation Phase 1a portion of the CUE-101 monotherapy trial.

“We are very pleased to have initiated the Part B patient expansion of the CUE-101 monotherapy trial,” stated Ken Pienta, M.D., acting chief medical officer of Cue Biopharma. “We believe the data supporting the selection of the cohort 6 dose at 4mg/kg to confirm a recommended Phase 2 dose gives us growing confidence that CUE-101 may provide a potential path forward for a registration-directed clinical trial as a single agent treatment for HPV+ 2L+ HNSCC.”

About the CUE-101 Clinical Trial
The trial (NCT03978689) is a multi-center, first-in-human, open-label Phase 1 dose escalation and expansion study evaluating the safety, anti-tumor effect and immunogenicity of CUE-101 as a monotherapy in second-line patients with confirmed HPV16-driven recurrent/metastatic HNSCC and HLA-A*02:01 serotype. Based on translational data from the Phase 1a portion of the trial, a recommended Phase 2 dose has been determined. The company has expanded the study to evaluate CUE-101 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) as first-line treatment in patients with HPV16-driven recurrent/metastatic HNSCC.

About the CUE-100 Series
The CUE-100 series consists of Fc-fusion biologics that incorporate peptide-MHC (pMHC) molecules along with rationally engineered IL-2 molecules. This singular biologic is anticipated to selectively target, activate and expand a robust repertoire of tumor-specific T cells directly in the patient. The binding affinity of IL-2 for its receptor has been deliberately attenuated to achieve preferential selective activation of tumor-specific effector T cells while reducing the potential for effects on regulatory T cells (Tregs) or broad systemic activation, potentially mitigating the dose-limiting toxicities associated with current IL-2-based therapies.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cue Biopharma Announces First Patient Dosed in Part B Patient Expansion of CUE-101 Phase 1 Monotherapy Trial in HPV+ Second Line and Beyond HNSCC CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $1.0 Billion Securitization of Re-Performing Loans
Cocrystal Pharma’s Participation in the Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series is Now ...
Wesdome Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report at the Kiena Mine in Val d’Or, Quebec
Jamf Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholders
Reduced Nicotine Tobacco and Cannabinoid Innovator 22nd Century Group to Be Added to Russell 2000, ...
22nd Century Announces Closing of $40 Million Common Stock Registered Direct Offering
TC Energy confirms termination of Keystone XL Pipeline Project
The Flowr Corporation Announces 2021 AGM Results
African Gold Group Provides an Update on Ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility Projects at Its ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board